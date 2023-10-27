"Dana can't get any redder" - MMA fans marvel at Cristiano Ronaldo's massive $134K-worth gesture for Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou recently received an incredible welcome present from Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his boxing debut against Tyson Fury this weekend. The former UFC heavyweight champion linked up with the legendary football player in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and the two have kept in touch ever since.

As a testament to their friendship, Ronaldo recently gifted Ngannou an extraordinary watch branded with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's popular 'CR7' moniker. The watch is made by the famous Jacob & Co. jewelers, who recently opened a new branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo's gift reportedly cost a whopping $134,000, it's unsurprising that the news sent fans into a frenzy. After Francis Ngannou posted a video of him collecting the watch from the store on Instagram, many flocked to the post's comments section to express their awe.

One fan referenced Ngannou's turbulent relationship with UFC CEO Dana White and joked:

"Dana can't get any redder."

Another fan wrote:

"Dana crying, Francis making it super big."

One user joked about the UFC's controversial fighter pay and wrote:

"That's worth more than what he made throughout his UFC career!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly played a pivotal role in Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou becoming official

It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of, if not the most famous sportspersons in the world. While the Al-Nassr striker already boasts an incredibly long list of accomplishments, it seems he's also credited with making the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match a reality.

After his surprising exit from the UFC as the reigning heavyweight champion earlier this year, Ngannou relentlessly pursued his dream of boxing a high-profile pugilist. While several world-class boxers like Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were linked to the Cameroonian, he finally got the opponent he always wanted.

It seems the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight was pushed along with the help of Cristiano Ronaldo, who ran into 'The Predator' earlier this year. Ngannou's meeting with Ronaldo proved to be immensely beneficial for him and helped him connect with the officials in the UK.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou discussed his upcoming boxing debut and confirmed that running into Ronaldo played an important role in making the bout official. He stated:

"Yes, that's where the relationship [with Saudi Arabia] started. Yes, that's where it [talks of the fight] started in that moment."

Catch Ngannou's comments below (24:20):