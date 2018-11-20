Dana White News: Dana White wants Jones vs Cormier 3; Rematch on the cards?

Prathik John

20 Nov 2018, 13:15 IST

Trilogy on the cards?

What's the story?

President of the UFC, Dana White, spoke to TMZ Sports yesterday where he an expressed interest in making the trilogy between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier happen. Two-division champion, Daniel Cormier, is set to retire from the sport after his 40th birthday on March 20th, 2019, but it seems as though Dana White witnesses the possibility of seeing Cormier on two more appearances in the Octagon, for the UFC.

In case you didn't know..

UFC Double-champion Daniel Cormier had his first title defense bout at UFC 230 against "The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis. Cormier went on to retain his title by steering the proceedings of the fight, eventually submitting Lewis to a rear naked choke. The champion has since been on the news for setting a date on when he would hang up his gloves, and it happens to be after his 40th birthday on March 20th, 2019.

After serving a shortened suspension by USADA, Jon Jones is all set to return to the Octagon in a hugely anticipated rematch against his arch-rival, Alexander Gustaffson. Following a 15-month lay-off from mixed martial arts, Jones will be looking to make a return as he eyes what will be the vacant light heavyweight title on December 29th, at UFC 232.

On the precipice of war between Jones and Gustafsson, Cormier will be stripped of his light heavyweight title after having successfully defended both belts against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

The heart of the matter

UFC president, Dana White, was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports where he confessed of expecting another two fights from Daniel Cormier. When asked about his plans after Cormier's stipulated fight against Brock Lesnar early 2019, Dana White said that he would like to see a third fight between Jones and Cormier, except this time at heavyweight.

“I don’t know. We don’t know that either yet. I think Cormier’s got a couple left in him. I hope so. That was what I would like. Obviously, I would like to see Jones and Cormier fight again at heavyweight but right now, Cormier’s team wants him to retire right now. They want him to retire right now. I hope we can get three more fights out of him.”

In a rematch against Gustafsson where most fight fans would think that Jones has the upper hand, it will be interesting to see what "The Mauler" from Sweden has in store for "Bones".

What's next?

Daniel Cormier has set his eyes on retirement for March 20th, 2019 after an expected big pay-per-view title defense against Brock Lesnar. Will we see him fight one last time and leave the Octagon for good, or will Dana White make him an offer he just cannot refuse?

What are your thoughts and opinions? Leave them in the comments section below!