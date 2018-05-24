Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    UFC News: Dana white picks Nick Diaz to fight against Michael Bisping during 'BEAT THE BOSS' live stream event

    Dana white maybe planting the seed for a potential 'Diaz vs Bisping' matchup.

    ANAND THUMBAYIL
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    News 24 May 2018, 01:27 IST
    141


    UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference
    Dana Knows

    What's the story?

    UFC President Dana White faced off against former middleweight champion Michael Bisping as a part of the 'BEAT THE BOSS' Live Stream event.

    White picked UFC Legend Nick Diaz's EA SPORTS UFC 3 character to fight against Michael Bisping, who picked himself to beat up the boss on live tv.

    In case you didn't know...

    The live stream 'BEAT THE BOSS' hosted by UFC President White, YouTube Influencer KSI and UFC personality Megan Olivi at the UFC Global Headquarters in Las Vegas.

    UFC fighters Michael Bisping, Chris Weidman and Claudia Gadelha along with Hall of fame inductee Matt Serra joined their Boss for the Livestream event.

    The crew played EA SPORTS UFC 3 against each other, as well as against select fans who join the live stream via PlayStation 4 during the event

    The heart of the matter

    White picking Diaz's character out of all fighters on the roster to fight Bisping which caused the entire room to burst into laughter.

    The reason for this being the reports regarding a potential comeback fight for Diaz against Bisping.

    Bisping had earlier responded to these reports by stating that he is ready to welcome back Diaz.

    White played three games against Bisping in the event, out of which Diaz (White) won the first by knocking out Bisping, which was followed by two head kick knockout victory for Bisping.


    What's next?

    This move by the UFC boss clearly indicates that 'Bisping vs Diaz' is one fight he craves to watch inside the octagon.

    With the UFC and Bisping willing to welcome back Diaz, the odds of this super fight becoming a reality has become very high.

    Author's take

    White is the worlds best MMA promoter for a reason, and that is, he knows how to make fights happen

    This could be one of White's strategies to make this fight happen by planting a seed in the air. for a potential matchup.

    Personally, I believe this fight is almost confirmed now. And looking forward to seeing more of these fun live stream segment in the future.

    UFC Nick Diaz Micheal Bisping
    10 UFC fighters who fans love to hate
    RELATED STORY
    UFC News: Michael Bisping refuses to accept a fight...
    RELATED STORY
    MMA News: Dana White wants Floyd Mayweather to fight...
    RELATED STORY
    UFC News: UFC London Main Event Released and there's no...
    RELATED STORY
    UFC News: Michael Bisping says he is willing to fight...
    RELATED STORY
    UFC/MMA News: Dana White teases Brock Lesnar's UFC return
    RELATED STORY
    Nick Diaz: A Look At Stockton's Cult Hero
    RELATED STORY
    Top 10 MMA News & Rumors of the Week
    RELATED STORY
    UFC/MMA News: Dana White comments on a potential UFC...
    RELATED STORY
    UFC News: Conor McGregor stripped of the Lightweight...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...