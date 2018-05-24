UFC News: Dana white picks Nick Diaz to fight against Michael Bisping during 'BEAT THE BOSS' live stream event

Dana white maybe planting the seed for a potential 'Diaz vs Bisping' matchup.

Dana Knows

What's the story?

UFC President Dana White faced off against former middleweight champion Michael Bisping as a part of the 'BEAT THE BOSS' Live Stream event.

White picked UFC Legend Nick Diaz's EA SPORTS UFC 3 character to fight against Michael Bisping, who picked himself to beat up the boss on live tv.

In case you didn't know...

The live stream 'BEAT THE BOSS' hosted by UFC President White, YouTube Influencer KSI and UFC personality Megan Olivi at the UFC Global Headquarters in Las Vegas.

UFC fighters Michael Bisping, Chris Weidman and Claudia Gadelha along with Hall of fame inductee Matt Serra joined their Boss for the Livestream event.

The crew played EA SPORTS UFC 3 against each other, as well as against select fans who join the live stream via PlayStation 4 during the event

The heart of the matter

White picking Diaz's character out of all fighters on the roster to fight Bisping which caused the entire room to burst into laughter.

The reason for this being the reports regarding a potential comeback fight for Diaz against Bisping.

Bisping had earlier responded to these reports by stating that he is ready to welcome back Diaz.

White played three games against Bisping in the event, out of which Diaz (White) won the first by knocking out Bisping, which was followed by two head kick knockout victory for Bisping.

What's next?

This move by the UFC boss clearly indicates that 'Bisping vs Diaz' is one fight he craves to watch inside the octagon.

With the UFC and Bisping willing to welcome back Diaz, the odds of this super fight becoming a reality has become very high.

Author's take

White is the worlds best MMA promoter for a reason, and that is, he knows how to make fights happen

This could be one of White's strategies to make this fight happen by planting a seed in the air. for a potential matchup.

Personally, I believe this fight is almost confirmed now. And looking forward to seeing more of these fun live stream segment in the future.