Daniel Cormier News: Double-Champ Slams Jon Jones With A Subtle Reply

Prathik John
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
18   //    29 Nov 2018, 11:49 IST

Daniel 'DC' Cormier
Daniel 'DC' Cormier

What's the story?

UFC light heavyweight sensation, Jon Jones, took to his former Octagon rival, Daniel Cormier on Instagram recently. Jones posted a picture that most would think was to reignite the flame that was once burning furiously between the two, both inside and outside the Octagon. Cormier, however, was quick to reply to his most fierce rival, through social media, in the subtlest of manners.

In case you didn't know..

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have had one of the greatest, if not the greatest rivalry in mixed martial arts history. The duo featured in two fights, one that had Jones emerge victoriously, and the other being a no contest bout after Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid. In what was further proven to be a tainted supplement, Jones nevertheless faced a 15-month USADA suspension to only recently become eligible to fight in the Octagon.

During the absence of Jones, Daniel Cormier bore the weight of the entire division on his shoulders. Cormier went on to face Volkan Oezdemir, against whom he defended his light heavyweight title. Shortly after winning over Oezdemir, Cormier set his eyes on a higher pedestal by challenging former UFC heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, for a shot at the title. He beat Stipe in the very first round after a right hook landed flush on the chin of the former champion. He then went on to successfully defend both the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts on November 3rd, at UFC 230, against "The Black Beast", Derrick Lewis.

Here is Jon Jones' recent interview with MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, on the Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.


The heart of the matter

On 28th November 2018, Jon Jones decided to try to instill hatred once again in Cormier by posting a picture on his Instagram, directly taking a hit on the champ. Something peculiar, however, was brought to the notice of fight fans as a gentleman by the name Kevin Carrillo, pointed out that Jones had, in fact, disabled the comments on that very post. The champion, Cormier, went ahead and retweeted what Kevin had to say.

Following his win over Stipe, Cormier said that he will be hanging his gloves for good, come his 40th birthday in March, next year. After much speculation in regards to Lesnar for the big money fight, it seems as though that fight will eventually be put to rest by the UFC.

What's next?

With Cormier having a maximum of two fights left in him, there is every possibility that he may face Jones again in the Octagon for the third time. But one question remains - Will the fight be at the light heavyweight or heavyweight class?

Do you think Dana White and the UFC will press to make this trilogy happen? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Jon Jones Daniel Cormier UFC Champions UFC Fighters
Prathik is an ardent follower and practitioner of the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. He shows a great inclination towards various disciplines of Martial Arts such as Boxing, Muay Thai, Kick-Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling. His other interests include familiarizing the general community with health and fitness trends. He can be reached on prathik199717@gmail.com
Fetching more content...
