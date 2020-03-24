Daniel Cormier to analyze the Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight on the latest episode of 'Detail'

UFC 248

It's been two weeks since UFC 248 but we are still reeling over the co-main event of the night, a clash for the UFC women's strawweight title between reigning champion Zhang Weili and former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk which turned out to be one of the greatest fights we have ever witnessed inside the Octagon.

It was a dog fight through and through as both women left every ounce of energy they had inside the Octagon, treating the audiences to a five-round thriller that they won't forget in years to come.

Although Weili emerged victorious at the end, edging Jedrzejczyk via split decision, it could easily have gone in favor of the former champ too. However, regardless of the outcome, the fight will be regarded as one of the best fights ever inside the Octagon, and arguably, the best fight in women's MMA history.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier who currently works as an analyst for UFC events, will be seen providing his take on the swashbuckling fight on the latest episode of "Detail".

