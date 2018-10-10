UFC News: Main event booked for UFC 230

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 42 // 10 Oct 2018, 07:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The "Black Beast" is taking on the "Double Champ" next.

What's the story?

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for the Heavyweight Title is to headline UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in the Madison Square Garden, New York. This would be coming, obviously, off of Lewis' come-from-behind win against Alexander Volkov on Saturday at UFC 229.

BREAKING: Per Dana White, "the fight is done" between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 9, 2018

In case you didn't know...

UFC Heavyweight sensation Derrick Lewis got an excellent win in his UFC 229 fight against Russian fighter Alexander Volkov, knocking out the Russian with a massive right hand in the last few seconds of the fight.

The "Black Beast" came into this fight with two back-to-back massive wins over Marcin Tybura and Francis Ngannou. The fight was mostly dominated by Alexander Volkov who connected some solid punches which clearly wobbled the American. Lewis, who found occasional openings did a good job defending most of the heavy shots by the Russian with his titanium chin.

Volkov just couldn't put away his opponent, and eventually succumbed to a massive right hand from the back by the Lewis.

The heart of the matter.

The UFC's only remaining "Double Champ" Daniel Cormier will be fighting again this year to defend his Heavyweight Title. But he is not fighting Brock Lesnar as planned before. For Cormier to reach a potential 2019 showdown with Lesnar, he'll have to get through Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 next month.

The bout, which was never considered until "The Black Beast" finished Alexander Volkov at UFC 229. The fight will be headlining the event on November 3 in Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 230 now includes Cormier vs. Lewis, Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz, Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza vs. David Branch. Previously, it was also rumored that the UFC wanted to book "Cormier vs. Jon Jones" or "Jones vs. Gustafsson" for the event, but those plans fell through.

What's next?

Derrick Lewis has told Rogan that he needs to solve his cardio issue before he fights for the heavyweight strap against DC. He also expressed interest in joining Rogan for an episode of the JRE podcast.

Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis

Promo video #UFC230

Guaranteed to give you goosebumps! pic.twitter.com/S7HTr2ctL1 — SmackTalkFighting (@SmackTalkmma) October 9, 2018