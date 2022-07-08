“I just want to feel ready” - Danielle Kelly on transition from BJJ to MMA

Submission grappling superstar Danielle Kelly was recently candid about making a possible move from Brazilian jiu-jitsu to MMA.

Transitioning from one discipline to another isn’t new in combat sports. Notable ONE fighters such as jiu-jitsu star Garry Tonon, legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, and most recently, Muay Thai sensation 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, have crossed over to MMA with considerable success.

When Kelly was asked if she would be interested in making the move to MMA, she told ONE:

“Right now, I'm focused on jiu-jitsu, but I've also been training MMA. My next one's going to be a jiu-jitsu match, so I just have been solely focused on that. But I'm still practicing, and hopefully, when I have my first MMA fight, it's going to be under ONE Championship.”

Kelly recently mentioned being offered fights for her second appearance in the circle. Although a date and opponent for her return have yet to be confirmed, Kelly wants to make sure she’s at the top of her game when that call comes.

Her recent submission grappling match against Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi was a thrilling 12 minute bout filled with pure action. It ended with a draw, but Kelly’s performance took the spotlight.

In her post-fight interview, Kelly admitted she was disappointed with herself for not being able to finish Yamaguchi before time expired. So, it’s understandable that the young prodigy wants to focus all of her energy on getting her first finish with ONE Championship.

Eventually, the Philadelphia native will make the leap towards MMA, but she’ll do it at her own pace.

“You know, I just want to feel ready. I don't want to be put in a spot where I'm uncomfortable or having second thoughts. But since I was a kid, I've always wanted to have an MMA fight. I want to make sure that I'm one hundred percent ready, [with] whoever they throw at me.”

Danielle Kelly trains with BJJ grapplers from around the world in order to stay active

Danielle Kelly has been training with elite grapplers from around the world to remain active. Before making her ONE debut, Kelly competed under the banners of WNO, EBI, Fury Pro, Finishers Sub, and more.

Along the way, she secured long-lasting friendships. The 26-year-old jiu-jitsu star recently reunited with a former Finishers Sub rival on Instagram.

Trinity “The Punisher” Pun is becoming a bit of a prodigy in the jiu-jitsu world. She’s been competing against world-class black belts since she was 13, facing a long list of top grapplers that includes Danielle Kelly and Jessica Khan.

It's great to see two young prodigies of the sport meet and challenge one another with new submission techniques.

Fans are beyond excited to see what new tricks Danielle Kelly has picked up when she makes her return to the ONE circle.

