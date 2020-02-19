Darren Till reveals hilarious DM he sent to Donald Trump

Darren Till

Darren Till stated that he still wants to be a back-up fighter for the UFC 248 main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. He's good friends with Adesanya and revealed that he's willing to fight anybody in the division except Yoel Romero.

He was supposed to be the replacement fighter to face Jared Cannonier after Robert Whittaker pulled out, but visa issues prevented him from potentially making it on time. However, it turned out to be too late as Cannonier suffered an injury soon after - forcing him out of any potential fight.

Till appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (H/T BJPENN.com) and told him about the hilarious DM's he's been sending United States President Donald Trump on Instagram:

“If you seen my DM’s you’d just f***ing cry your eyes out. Trumps in there I’ve been saying like, ‘hey don’t blank me’ and stuff like that. But you know I don’t think he’s going to see that,”

He revealed what he sent to the President, who just so happens to be a UFC fan:

"So, the last message I said to him, ‘can I get a visa for UFC 248 mate, please. Would appreciate it massively’ and then he didn’t reply. Then I’ve put, ‘hey don’t blank me’.

He also told Trump to make it urgent and do him a favor - hilarious antics by the former title challenger, who will likely only be fighting once Robert Whittaker or Jared Cannonier is ready. Hopefully, that's sooner than later and he can have a spot in UFC 250 or UFC 251.

Unless he's headlining a Fight Night before that, it seems a bit unlikely that we'll see him back. Either way, Till in the Middleweight division is an exciting prospect.