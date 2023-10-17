Darren Till vs. Jake Paul rumors flood MMA Twitter after the ex-UFC star confirms signing with Misfits for a Nov/Dec fight

Rumors of a potential bout between Darren Till and Jake Paul have flooded MMA Twitter after Till confirmed signing with Misfits for a fight later this year.

Till was last seen inside the octagon back in December last year against Dricus du Plessis. After suffering a third straight loss inside the octagon, he requested to be released from the promotion to pursue other interests and heal injuries.

While Darren Till remained a free agent for the majority of the year, it looks like he might be nearing a deal to enter the space of influencer boxing. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Till revealed that he closing in on a deal with Misfits Boxing for a fight in November or December.

It is worth noting that Jake Paul recently announced that he is set to return to the boxing ring on December 15. While an opponent for 'The Problem Child' has not been revealed as of yet, the timing of Till and Paul's statements has led to speculation surrounding a potential fight between the two.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Till's announcement below:

"He's fighting Jake Paul isn't he?"

"Oh so he is fighting Jake dec 15"

"It's Jake Paul"

Darren Till gives his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman are set to enter the octagon later this weekend at UFC 294. While Chimaev was initially supposed to take on Paulo Costa, the latter had to pull out of the fight.

Speaking about the same during a recent interview with The Schmo, Darren Till gave his thoughts on the matchup. Suggesting that it's going to be a rather easy night out for 'Borz', Till said:

"I'm trying to get there. I love Khamzat, God bless him. Usman's got ba**s, but I think Khamzat is going to run over him, I do. I mean as much as I'm his friend, I'm his biggest fan. Khamzat is, I think he's going to run over Usman. All respect to him. He is a GOAT but yeah, I think Khamzat is going to ragdoll him, I do, sorry to say."

