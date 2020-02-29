Deiveson Figueiredo's team releases a surprising statement on first-time weight miss before UFC Norfolk

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Norfolk weigh-ins

Deiveson Figueiredo can take part in the main event of UFC Norfolk against Joseph Benavidez, but he can no longer fight for the Championship.

The two were supposed to go at it for the Flyweight title vacated by former Champ Henry Cejudo. But Figueiredo missed the 125 lbs mark by 2.5 lbs at the Friday weigh-ins, which means only Benavidez will be competing for the title belt on Saturday night.

Following the weight miss by Figueiredo, his team released a statement reported by BJPENN.com regarding the matter.

Team Figueiredo: Missing weight was a medical issue

According to Figueiredo's manager Wallid Ismail, the fighter was instructed by doctors to stop cutting weight after listening to his physical condition.

"Stuff happens. He described to his doctor what he was feeling and his doctor told him to be careful and not cut any more weight. He felt a bad cramp and was nauseous. It was that. His doctor advised him to stop the weight cut."

However, Figueiredo also apologized to his fans and the promotion, showed gratitude towards his opponent for still agreeing to fight, and promised to put up an impressive show inside the Octagon.

"Now, he knows he needs to give the fans a great show for this fight. He promised the fans a big fight and this is what he is going to do tomorrow. There will be blood and it still will be a war. He wants to say thank you to Benavidez for still taking the fight and sorry to the fans and to UFC for missing weight. It was a medical issue. He's never missed weight in his entire career before this and he apologizes."

The fight will take place at UFC Fight Night 169 on Saturday, February 29 at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.