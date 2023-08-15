Demetrious Johnson focusing on being a father amid retirement speculations: “I haven’t thought about fighting one bit”

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has literally accomplished everything there is in the sport of mixed martial arts under the world’s largest martial arts organization. Since arriving at ONE in 2019, the American has piled up accolades after accolades.

‘Mighty Mouse’ swept all his fights in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019 by submitting Yuya Wakamatsu and unanimously beating Tatsumitsu Wada and Danny Kingad to capture the Flyweight World Grand Prix title.

This triumph earned Johnson an outright world title shot against Adriano Moraes in April 2021. Unfortunately, he suffered his first career knockout loss at the hands of the Brazilian superstar, but the 37-year-old didn’t rush a rematch with Moraes.

Instead, Johnson participated in a special mixed-rules super-fight against Thai superstar Rodtang at ONE X in March 2022 and put him to sleep via second-round submission. It was only after his win over Rodtang that Johnson pursued a rematch with Moraes.

In August 2022, ‘Mighty Mouse’ exacted revenge on Moraes with a fourth-round knockout finish, before officially closing the rivalry with a unanimous decision win in their trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10 last May. Following that legacy-defining win over ‘Mikinho,’ Johnson revealed to MMA Junkie that he shifted his focus to more important matters in life:

"I’m just chilling. [I] haven’t thought about fighting one bit. I haven’t even trained mixed martial arts since my last fight. I’ve been focused on being a father. I think that’s more important to me. Being in my children’s life and enjoying the time we have now."

This recent statement from the widely-regarded ‘MMA GOAT’ has won him more fans as he proves that his professional career only comes second to his favorite title of being a ‘father.’

Watch Demetrious Johnson’s full interview: