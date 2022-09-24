“Music is a huge part of life” - Demetrious Johnson shares his musical tastes from then to now

Just as Demetrious Johnson’s fighting improved over the years, so has his taste in music. Taking a long-deserved break from fighting, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has been guest-starring on some of the best podcasts across the country.

On another episode of With Mouse Jones, the pound-for-pound fighter took us back to some of the best music and artists he has listened to over the years. As the deep thinker that he is, Johnson has always found a strong connection between fighting and music.

He told Mouse Jones:

“Music is a huge part of life. Everything we do. That’s one thing like I remember somebody said ‘fighting is something that all our cultures share and love, but music is the same thing.’ That’s one thing that all the cultures in the world [can agree on] - we all love it.”

Johnson hilariously went on to list some of the music that he listened to before, and how his musical tastes have evolved to include different artists. He said:

“Jay-Z was on my playlist, DMX was a huge thing. So now I’m open to all types of music. I found myself now, you might laugh, [but] I find myself listening to more Lenny Kravitz just chill music where he just talks about life.”

Demetrious Johnson isn’t a fan of the ‘new’ Drake

Most fans would find themselves sympathetic with Demetrious Johnson’s new take on music, after all, he was born in the 80s. He most likely grew up listening to all the hip hop classics of the 90s or caught rapping about the gangsta life with Biggie over the stereo.

Now that Johnson has a better outlook on what life encompasses, listening to something that still speaks to him today is very important. Preferring music that moves him lyrically and melodically is something that appeals to him now, more than it would have done 10-15 years ago.

In the same interview, Demetrious Johnson said:

“50 Cent ‘In Da Club’ it had a very good beat. It just got to me. Now fast forward to 2022 I’m enjoying Don Toliver, because his style’s a bit different and he’s got that sentimental kind of voice or whatnot. I still love Kanye West, I like Future. I like Nas. Drake, I like old Drake. I'm not a big fan of New Drake.”

