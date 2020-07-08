Denice Zamboanga eyeing a return to action, wants to be on Bangkok Card

Number one ranked women’s atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is eyeing inclusion on the card

Mixed martial arts bouts have yet to be announced, but one particular athlete in the vicinity wants on.

Denice Zamboanga

ONE Championship recently announced that it will resume its flagship event schedule beginning with ONE: NO SURRENDER, scheduled for Friday, 31 July, in Bangkok, Thailand. It's the first card to be held by ONE since worldwide lockdowns were imposed due to the Covid-19 situation.

The blockbuster offering features three spectacular ONE Super Series contests, with reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon defending his title against the young phenom, Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy in the main event.

Zamboanga, who earned a shot at the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship currently held by Singapore's Angela Lee, says she would rather stay busy than wait explicitly for the Lee bout, which most likely won't materialize until the COVID-19 global situation drastically improves.

"Obviously, the travel situation is very hard right now, with so many restrictions in different countries. I understand it has been difficult to nail the logistics. But if Angela [Lee] can't come out to play yet, then I want to stay sharp and compete," said Zamboanga.

"I would love to be on the Bangkok card, if possible."

Zamboanga had been training on Thailand's pristine coastline since country lockdowns were imposed. She is accompanied by her older brother Drex "T-Rex" Zamboanga, also a mixed martial arts champion.

"The Menace" was in training when Covid-19 hit, but instead of opting to take a repatriation flight back to Manila, she chose to wait it out in Thailand to further sharpen her skills.

"You know I've been training here in Thailand for quite some time now, during this whole lockdown period. I started just training with my brother during quarantine, and it's been great," said Zamboanga.

"I'm lucky I have the full support of my family, and that I'm surrounded by people I can trust. I'm just working hard every day, and I can't wait to get back in the Circle and compete. It's what I love to do."

Filipino martial arts fans would undoubtedly love to see Zamboanga back in action sooner rather than later. If Zamboanga can land herself on the upcoming Bangkok card, then fans will soon get their wish, and Zamboanga can take a much-needed tuneup before the biggest challenge of her career.