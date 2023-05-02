Deontay Wilder arrested in Los Angeles on concealed weapon charges

Deontay Wilder's arrest on felony concealed carry charges took place overnight in Los Angeles.

'The Bronze Bomber' is currently scheduling his return to the boxing ring. Wilder has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Robert Helenius last year, and he's since been linked with some big matchups.

Following the victory, he was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr. Furthermore, Wilder teased a potential two-fight series with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' left the MMA promotion in January with hopes of landing a high-profile boxing match.

However, those matchups have since fallen by the wayside in favor of a Saudi Arabia clash with Anthony Joshua. The country is reportedly working on a massive heavyweight card for this year. Not only would Wilder's clash with 'AJ' fall on that night, but so would Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury.

Sadly, a potential fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua might be on hold for now. As first reported by TMZ Sports, 'The Bronze Bomber' was arrested on felony charges of possessing a concealed weapon earlier today.

According to police, the heavyweight boxer was pulled over early this morning for an obstructed license plate. Upon approaching the car, they smelled marijuana, which prompted the search of the automobile.

Wilder ultimately cooperated with officers but was arrested earlier this morning on felony charges. Wilder has since been bonded out for $35,000 and is already out of a jail cell.

See news of Wilder's arrest in the post below:

Deontay Wilder arrest: 'The Bronze Bomber' releases a statement

Following Deontay Wilder's arrest, 'The Bronze Bomber' released a brief statement on social media.

The former WBC Heavyweight Champion is currently in the midst of arranging arguably the biggest fight of his career. While Wilder has had massive fights with names such as Tyson Fury, a bout with Anthony Joshua had been in the works for years.

However, that massive heavyweight clash is now hanging in the balance following the recent arrest. To his credit, Wilder took to social media not long after the incident, with a simple message.

On Twitter, Deontay Wilder stated that he would rather be safe than sorry. Given the heavyweight boxer's fame, it's an understandable concern. However, he will still now have to deal with this court case and arrest before facing 'AJ' in their planned December clash.

See Wilder's statement about his arrest in the post below:

Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber 🏿 I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End 🙏🏿

Poll : 0 votes