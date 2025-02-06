Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

This Saturday, Feb. 8, Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin takes place, hosted by Queensberry Promotions at Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. It is a 10-fight event, with the main card streamed by DAZN while the preliminary bouts will be available on YouTube.

American fans on the East Coast can tune in to the event at 2:00 PM ET (Eastern Time), while viewers on the West Coast can watch the fights at 11:00 AM PT (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, local fans in Manchester can catch the event at 7:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time).

Chisora and Wallin serve as the event's headliners, with much of the promotional material for the card focusing on Chisora's approaching retirement. However, it should be noted that his fight with Wallin is not necessarily his retirement bout. Instead, it is his penultimate, 49th fight, as he seeks a mythical 50th.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Chisora heads into the bout on a two-fight win streak, his first since 2019, following back-to-back wins over Gerald Washington and Joe Joyce. Meanwhile, his opponent, Wallin, recently bounced back from a crushing TKO loss to British boxing great Anthony Joshua by knocking out Onoriode Ehwarieme.

Chisora and Wallin clash in a 12-rounder at heavyweight, despite no belt being on the line. Elsewhere, Masood Abdullah defends his Commonwealth featherweight title against Zak Miller, while Jack Rafferty puts both his undefeated record and British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles up against Reece MacMillan.

Does Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin have more fights?

In more championship action, Nelson Hysa and Todorche Cvetkov, both undefeated heavyweights, fight for the WBO European heavyweight belt. At middleweight, undefeated newcomer Walter Fury faces Joe Hardy, while Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati also takes place at middleweight.

The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin card also features four more matchups, including another middleweight bout, this one between another unbeaten prospect in Joe Cooper against Artjom Spatar, who has more losses than wins. Several weight classes up, a heavyweight bout takes place.

Lewis Williams looks to score his second win in his sophomore fight against debutant Cristian Uwaka. Lower at super featherweight, Jermaine Dhliwayo has a showcase bout against Mark Butler. Finally, Leighton Birchall faces the near-winless Stephen Jackson at super bantamweight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.