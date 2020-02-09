UFC 247 - Derrick Lewis batters Ilir Latifi en route to unanimous decision victory

Former UFC heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis managed to keep his undefeated record in his home state Texas intact by edging out heavyweight debutante Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision in what can be called a cagey three-round contest which opened the main card at UFC 247.

This was Latifi's first fight at heavyweight after back to back losses at light heavyweight division. Latifi, who isn't a natural heavyweight went up against a true heavyweight bulldozer in Lewis. At first sight, the physical difference between the two fighters was so stark, it looked like a case of David and Goliath.

Latifi did what he had to throughout the fight, managing to maintain safe distance from Lewis and blocking a few heavy kicks to the body and head. Lewis threw caution to the wind during the later stages of the first round, hitting Latifi with a flying knee during the fight.

That was a late onslaught from Derrick Lewis.



Latifi secured a takedown in the second round but he couldn't capitalize on the positional advantage, failing to secure a full mount as the referee stood the fighters back up.

Latifi showed off his superior greco roman background, landing two more take downs but again, failed to capitalize. Lewis threw the kitchen sink at Latifi in the third and final round in search of the elusive knock out. He landed some bombs on Latifi, and followed it up with a flying knee to the chest as Latifi slowed down considerably.