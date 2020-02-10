Derrick Lewis says that he has no interest in fighting a controversial UFC Heavyweight

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes: Weigh-Ins

Derrick Lewis had a good outing at UFC 247 as the Black Beast got a split decision win over Ilir Latifi, showing heart and inventiveness in the three-round main card opener.

During the post-fight media interaction, Lewis was asked about potentially taking on Greg Hardy next.

The former Heavyweight title contender said that he would take on anyone but Hardy.

“Anybody but Greg Hardy. I’m not showing him no more attention. We’ve both got the same manager. My manager keeps telling him to be quiet, and my manager keeps telling me ‘don’t even worry about him." H/t Credit: BJPenn

Lewis had revealed his desire to fight Hardy during a UFC 244 press conference back in 2019, however, the #6 ranked heavyweight has moved on from the potential scrap and wants a different challenger now.

Lewis has put together a decent winning streak and he would want to continue the momentum as he looks to get another shot at the title.

The top half of the heavyweight division looks pretty stacked at the moment and Lewis could end up having to face Curtis Blaydes in his next fight.

Blaydes has won his last three fights and another win would guarantee him a title shot.

