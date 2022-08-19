Did Leon Edwards carry the torch for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham?

UFC star Leon Edwards is one of the best mixed martial artists Britain has ever produced. On July 28, the 30-year-old was recently given the honor of carrying the torch for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

According to a report by First Sportz, the torch, which was initially carried by Rio Olympics gold medal-winning hockey player Laura Unsworth, was passed to 'Rocky' halfway through the run.

Edwards took over the role of the Commonwealth Games torch bearer and carried the symbolic flame through Holland Street.

A picture posted to Twitter by @connorbrooks015 shows 'Rocky' walking the Bermingham streets with the Commonwealth Games torch, clad in the official t-shirt of the games.

In the recently concluded games, England finished in second place behind Australia with 57 gold medals and 176 medals in total.

The Brit is currently on a nine-fight undefeated streak. He is scheduled to fight reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 this Saturday at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"He is not a panicked wrestler now" - Leon Edwards says that Kamaru Usman has improved as a fighter

During the UFC 278 pre-fight press conference, the No.2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards said that Kamaru Usman has evolved as a fighter since their last meeting seven years ago.

Speaking at the media event, 'Rocky' stated that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has improved his boxing and standup game. The 30-year-old however reaffirmed his belief that he was still the better fighter:

"Well skill set wise, I feel skill set wise he has improved now. He has shown in his fights he's improving in his boxing. He's not a panicked wrestler now, you know. He's comfortable on his feet... I watched out fight this camp but I haven't took much notice of it, you know. I'm too a different fighter than what I was when I was... seven years ago. I've grown leaps and bounds and I think Saturday night I'll show that."

Watch 'Rocky' talk about Usman below:

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman met for the first time in the octagon in 2015 at UFC on Fox 17. It was Usman who emerged triumphant in the clash via a dominant unanimous decision win. 'Rocky' has registered nine wins since his 2015 loss, while Usman is currently on a 19-fight win streak on his way to UFC 278.

