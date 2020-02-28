Diego Sanchez claims that his fighter persona is dead

Diego Sanchez

Often referred to as 'The Nightmare', Diego Sanchez stresses on the fact that he is no longer a fighter, but a human being and insists his UFC fighter personality is as good as dead now. He says that he doesn't identify himself with the fighter persona anymore.

Sanchez recently faced Michel Pereira in a welterweight clash at the co-headliner of UFC Rio Rancho and picked up a win via disqualification due to an illegal knee by Pereira, even though the former got properly outclassed, beaten, battered and bruised throughout the duration of the fight.

Sanchez says what went down inside the Octagon against Pereira doesn't bother him and he is now in a position in life where he has complete clarity of mind and is willing to compete in order to secure a future for himself and his family. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Sanchez said he has turned a new leaf and will now stand up against those who take advantage of him and mistreat him.

“I don’t look like I’m going anywhere. I’m speaking healthy, and this is more than a fighting career because Diego Sanchez – the UFC fighter, the identity – that’s been done and dead. I am Diego Sanchez, the human being now. I’m doing everything in the best of my ability, in the best way that I can for my future. And that includes standing up to the bullies who were taking advantage of me and not treating me correctly.”

Sanchez's next fight hasn't been scheduled yet but he has been in talks with the promotion and will be looking to return to action sometime this summer.