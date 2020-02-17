Diego Sanchez responds to criticism of 'terrible' corner advice given at UFC Rio Rancho

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

UFC Rio Rancho turned out to be a strange night for UFC and MMA veteran Diego Sanchez. He faced Michel Pereira in the co-main event and was being handily defeated in each round - nearly getting finished before an untimely illegal knee caught him.

Sanchez received a lot of flack for taking the DQ loss knowing that it was all he needed to win his bonus. However, it was his bizarre corner advice in between rounds that got criticized heavily.

Trevor Wittman was perplexed about the corner advice himself, stating (H/T BJPENN.com)

“Uhh. Strange. Listening to that last corner work was very strange. I mean, I don’t know if it was code, or what, but he was talking about being tight and sticky, keep the movement, but don’t keep the movement like… This is — I’ve known Diego for a long period of time. This is just very strange to me.”

“He’s tough, he’s always got the heart to fight, but again, I don’t see what’s going on right now.

“For me it’s hard to watch because I know Diego, I know how good he is, his wrestling. I feel like he has to go forward, fight! Make it a fight. Sitting on the outside, he is just going to take damage and it is hard to watch.”

Diego Sanchez took to Instagram to respond to the criticism of his corner advice. Reposting a story on Instagram defending his team and Sanchez himself. Below that, the veteran wrote "#Truth"

It's going to be interesting to see what comes of it. The entire situation seemed unlike Sanchez and he's going to have to move on to the next big fight to make fans forget about the disastrous "win" that he got on a technicality at UFC Rio Rancho.