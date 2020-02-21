Diego Sanchez's coach says he has 'Mayweather level defense' and claims he can knock a former Heavyweight Champion out

UFC 239 Sanchez v Chiesa

Diego Sanchez's coach Josh Fabia has been in hot water lately. His corner advice was leaked and transcribed during Diego Sanchez's last fight against Michel Perreira. The fight ended in a DQ after Sanchez was hit in the head with a knee strike while on the ground.

Sanchez was heavily criticized for choosing to take the DQ loss so he could get a win bonus. However, his coach Josh Fabia took a few interviews recently and nothing he said has changed the MMA World's opinion about him.

He appeared on Sirius XM's Fight Nation where he defended Diego Sanchez for taking the DQ win (H/T bloodyelbow.com):

"Just like everybody talking that shit about Diego just running at his opponent — listen crazies... slow it down and recognize what you’re seeing. He was loaded to go through a flying knee, and in that moment, in the speed of that, he recognized it was definitely going to be unhealthy to do that. And he smothered it, had no damage, and bounced off.

He claimed that his defense is [Floyd]"Mayweather level":

“Watch the video on Diego Sanchez’s IGTV, you will see he blocks, evades like it’s Mayweather level. It’s McGregor level.

He said that Joe Rogan was responsible for starting the negative wave towards him when he criticized him a year ago, claiming that he didn't do his "due diligence" to find out who he was.

As a result, he thinks that the UFC commentators are trying to follow Rogan's format and criticized the UFC Rio Rancho commentators, including Trevor Wittman and Daniel Cormier. He namedropped Cormier, telling the former UFC Heavyweight Champion that if he tried to shoot at Diego Sanchez for a takedown, he would get "knocked the f*** out":

“(They’re) trying to fill the gaps with jokes. Commentate. Say what’s happening. Nobody’s asking for your opinion. If you were to go shoot, Cormier, you’d be knocked the f—k out!

This hasn't done anything to help the "negative wave" towards Josh Fabia. If anything, it's only reaffirmed the critics. Hopefully, he stays away from media appearances for a while.