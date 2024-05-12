"Does the Black Beast check out this sub?" - When fans were in splits at Derrick Lewis trolling Conor McGregor after the Irishman's leg break

Derrick Lewis was one of the many viewers tuning in to UFC 264 headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier but reacted to the main event much differently than most. McGregor and Poirier completed their trilogy in the headlining fight with the fight ending anticlimactic due to 'The Notorious' suffering a broken leg.

Most were unsettled by the ending to the July 10, 2021, pay-per-view main event but several fans pointed out that Lewis was not one of them. Instead, fans pointed out that shortly after the main event had concluded, Lewis posted a video on his Instagram story mocking McGregor for his injury.

One fan shared Lewis' story post with other users on Reddit.

Some fans were taken aback by the reaction from 'The Black Beast' while others found the response comedic. One fan questioned if Lewis had posted the video on Reddit himself, commenting:

"Lmao did this get reposted elsewhere or does 'The Black Beast' check out this sub?"

Other fans commented:

"Doctor stoppage!!"

"F*** Lewis is cool as hell. He's just always on some next level troll s***"

Conor McGregor will return at UFC 303 for the first time since UFC 264

Nearly three years after suffering an unfortunate leg break in the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

The pay-per-view event will be headlining International Fight Week 2024 on June 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After months of back-and-forth on social media, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coached against each other on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023. Their fight, however, was delayed due to the Irishman dealing with complications with the drug testing organization USADA and the release of 'Road House.'