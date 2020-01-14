Dominick Cruz predicts the winner of the Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone for UFC 246

Dominick Cruz

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez recently made his prediction for the upcoming UFC 246 headliner between Conor McGregor and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. 'The Underground King' has now been joined by former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz in the prediction department, as the latter has indicated he's expecting a win for 'The Notorious One' come January 18.

UFC 246- The return of Conor McGregor

In his last UFC outing, Conor McGregor suffered a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229 back in 2018. The fourth-round submission defeat to 'The Eagle' marked just McGregor's second ever loss inside the UFC Octagon, as he hasn't stepped back in the cage since.

However, for his return fight, the Irishman will be facing Donald Cerrone in an exciting Welterweight bout. The two men certainly have had a long history with each, other and the UFC finally decided to act by rubber-stamping a fight between the two men.

Dominick Cruz predicts his UFC 246 headliner winner

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are all set to headline the first UFC pay-per-view of the year, and the new decade.Fighters, pundits, and fans all around the globe have been making their predictions.

Another fighter and pundit in the form of former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz, has predicted that come January 18, 'The Notorious One' will get the job done against 'Cowboy' within three rounds of their fight.

Dominick Cruz predicts Conor McGregor will get it done within three rounds.#HelwaniShow — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) January 13, 2020