Dominick Cruz sends a warning to reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Dominick Cruz

In a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, UFC commentator and Men's Bantamweight Division veteran, Dominick Cruz took aim at reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo by claiming that if the latter wants to label himself as the greatest then he would have to beat Cruz first.

When was Dominick Cruz's last fight?

Dominick Cruz last competed in the UFC way back in 2016 when he faced and eventually lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship to Cody Garbrandt at the UFC 207 pay-per-view. The loss also marked Cruz's first defeat in almost 10 years, as exactly a year later at UFC 219, Cruz was set to make his return against Jimmie Rivera but the former was pulled from the card due to a broken arm.

On January 26, 2019, Cruz was once again expected to make his return to the Octagon, this time at UFC 233 against John Lineker. However, in the lead-up to the fight, it was announced that Cruz injured his shoulder was pulled out of the fight, as he later revealed that he would be out of action for almost one more year.

Dominick Cruz puts Henry Cejudo on notice

While interacting with Brendan Schaub recently, former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz claimed that if Henry Cejudo wants to prove himself as the 'Greatest of all Time' then 'Triple C' will have to go through Cruz in order to do so and eventually prove his word. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“He’s the title holder, he’s got an Olympic title and thinks he’s a ’25-pound and ’35-pound champion. That’s the guy to beat, and he wants to say that he’s the GOAT, you’ve got to beat me, bro. It’s plain, simple, period.”

It will be interesting to see if Cejudo will respond to this challenge from Cruz.