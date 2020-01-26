"Don't just do the big shows, do the small ones too" - Former WWE Champion sends message to Conor McGregor about possible signing

WWE Championship/ Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is a true showman who has single-handedly increased the mainstream appeal of MMA in the past few years. The Irishman is a big attraction not only in the world of combat sports but also in the entire gamut of sports in general. WWE, as we know from past experiences, is always in the market to sign big-name sporting personalities.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy recently caught up with 4-time WWE Champion Sheamus on the WWE Media Bus organized by BT Sport.

Sheamus, who is also from Ireland and has been one of the biggest WWE Superstars of the last decade, gave his two cents about the Notorious possibly giving pro wrestling a shot.

Sheamus explained that WWE can get Conor McGregor for a one-off spectacle, just like the company did with Tyson Fury.

aThe WWE veteran, however, added that MMA fighters who are not only interested in the money but are also passionate about the art form should get on the road and experience the rigorous WWE schedule.

"I don't know. Does he want to do the schedule? Right now, UFC fighters fight once a year, maybe twice a year. We're on the road all the time. You get people like Tyson Fury who came in for a little bit, but my theory is this - you come in for one show, a spectacle or two, but if you're serious about doing this, if you're not just here for the money, and you want to be here to get stuck in, come on the road with us every week, do you know what I mean? Do the live events, don't just do the big shows, do the small ones too." H/t Credit: Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy

Conor McGregor is coming off a huge win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, which was the former UFC Double Champion's first fight since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor wants to win the UFC title again but he is also open to fighting other major names including Jorge Masvidal if the price is right.

Tyson Fury had a short WWE stint when he wasn't preparing for a Boxing match and Conor McGregor also has the option to do the same. We're sure that the WWE management wouldn't mind have the mercurial star on board as the company approaches WrestleMania 36.