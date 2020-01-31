×
Donald Cerrone blasts fans who claim he took money to lose against Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Anurag Mitra
ANALYST
News
Modified 31 Jan 2020, 17:29 IST

McGregor v Cerrone
McGregor v Cerrone

There has been a lot of speculation over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone's performance at UFC 246, with many fans claiming he took a dive in the fight. Post his 40-second TKO loss to Conor McGregor, Cowboy remained tight-lipped all this while but not anymore. The veteran and future UFC hall of famer has finally spoken out.

As if the devastating loss to McGregor wasn't enough, Cerrone was forced to answer the allegations of intentionally taking a loss against the Irishman. Cerrone posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday on which some fans commented alleging that the fighter took money to take a dive against McGregor in their main event bout at UFC 246. Cowboy responded to one of them, sending home a strong message.


“Take a dive you stupid (expletive)? Who you think you’re talking to? Get a f****ng life. You think that’s funny? You feel like I’m the kind of man that would sell my soul? Do me a favor and unfollow me if that’s how you feel."

Cerrone suffered a broken nose and a broken orbital bone in the aftermath of the fight and had to be hospitalized immediately after the fight due to which he couldn't attend the post-fight press conference and clarify his stance with respect to the allegations of fixing the fight.

Published 31 Jan 2020, 17:29 IST
