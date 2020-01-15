Donald Cerrone responds to allegations of being injured ahead of UFC 246 fight against Conor McGregor

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw: Open Workouts

Donald Cerrone is all set to compete in the biggest fight of his career this Sunday at UFC 246 as he welcomes Conor McGregor back from a 15-month layoff. Many have pegged him as the underdog in the fight - a role that he admittedly cherishes.

Dana White has been one of Cerrone's biggest supporters heading into the fight, praising him as one of the best to ever do it and slamming people for the level of disrespect shown to him.

It's anything but a "tune-up" fight for Conor McGregor and the Irishman knows that. Given that it's now the week of the fight, many noticed on the Embedded series that "Cowboy" Cerrone was walking with a limp.

Naturally, he was questioned about it by the media and he was quick to respond (H/T BJPenn.com):

“I knew that was going to come up. People are good. Put a little limp, what if I was walking with a drawl? Or maybe I stepped on a Lego? I got a kid now. No, I’m good. No, I’m fine. I just kicked a pad funny, it was just a funny nothing, you know."

All we can hope is that it's not as serious as one would hope. Cerrone needs to be 100% heading into the fight, though it's rare that any fighter is ever 100% fit when they step into the Octagon.

If he continues to limp, then we're going to see a heavy utilization of leg kicks from Conor McGregor. As you might know, Cerrone has a reputation for being a slow starter, while McGregor has a reputation of being best in the first two rounds and slowing down significantly after that, with many criticizing his cardio.

Ultimately, the consensus seems to be simple - the longer the fight goes, the more it favors Cerrone. However, this fight is going to be nothing short of exciting and we look forward to seeing who will walk out on top at the end.