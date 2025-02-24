"Dude was in the trenches" - When fans were shocked to see how different Ryan Garcia's physique looked against Devin Haney than Gervonta Davis fight

Ryan Garcia’s dramatic physical change between two of his high-profile bouts sparked the attention of the fans.

On April 22, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Garcia squared off against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in a title unification match. In a stunning display of power, Davis delivered a decisive body shot in the seventh round that forced Garcia to take a knee, ending the contest abruptly and leaving spectators stunned.

Nearly a year later, on April 20, 2024, at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, Garcia returned with a different look as he challenged WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Displaying a bulked-up and muscular physique, Garcia’s appearance stood in sharp contrast to his leaner form during the Davis bout.

Last year, a fan posted pictures of Garcia from both his fights on Reddit. As a result, many of them flooded the comments section by sharing their reactions.

One Reddit user commented:

“Dude was in the trenches lol”

Another added:

"Truth now granted it probably would have been a bit more even had Ryan chose to attempt to make weight or had Haney gave up his belts and met Ryan at 143. Instead dude sold his 0 for 1.5 mil"

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Ryan Garcia's transformation against Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis fight. [Screenshot courtesy: Reddit]

Turki Alalshikh announced Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney welterweight rematch in October 2025

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia GEA and the visionary behind Riyadh Season, announced a highly anticipated rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in October 2025. The announcement came at the Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 event.

Their previous bout, marred by controversy following Garcia’s positive test for ostarine, left fans eager for a definitive showdown. Notably, both competitors are set to make their welterweight debuts on May 2nd, with Haney slated to appear in the co-main event of Garcia’s return fight.

The rematch will be contested at 147 pounds, diverging from their earlier super lightweight encounter.

