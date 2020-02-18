Dustin Poirier reveals what UFC matchmakers told him about potential Nate Diaz fight

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

Dustin Poirier was supposed to face Nate Diaz in the co-main event of UFC 230 but that bout was scrapped due to Poirier pulling out with an injury. Things didn't work out so bad for The Diamond as he won the UFC interim Lightweight Championship in the first quarter of the year but unfortunately missed out on successfully unifying the titles as he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He hasn't fought since UFC 242 in September and his return period is expected to be anywhere in the next three months. While he's still open to facing Nate Diaz, he appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (H/T BJPENN.com) and revealed that the UFC matchmakers told him to move on from Diaz:

“I spoke with Mick and Sean when I was in Houston for (UFC 247). They told me they offered him a fight and I recently spoke again to Sean and he told me it’s time to move on. They said the Diaz camp isn’t responding. I don’t want to keep chasing that guy. If he’s not taking fights then I have to move on.”

He feels that a fight at Lightweight would suit him better but he's open to fighting at 170 if the opportunity is right:

“I’m probably a better fit at 155lbs but I wouldn’t mind fighting at 170lbs if the opportunity is a fun one or a big one, that’s for sure."

He said that he just wants to "be excited to go in there and fight". It's going to be interesting to see what's next for the former Interim Champion. A rematch with Justin Gaethje has been suggested but it seems unlikely. While Poirier wants to fight Conor McGregor and avenge his loss from a few years ago, he doesn't think the Irishman wants to face him at this stage.

Who would you like to see The Diamond face next? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.