Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier: Height, weight and MMA record comparison

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira will lock horns in a highly anticipated contest at UFC 269 in Las Vegas.

The bout will be Oliveira's first title defense since winning the belt against Michael Chandler at UFC 262. It will also be Poirier's second shot at undisputed lightweight gold, two years after his first attempt at UFC 242.

The height difference between the two lightweights is minimal. Poirier is 5 feet 9 inches tall, one inch shorter than Oliveira at 5 feet 10 inches. Both fighters will weigh in at the lightweight championship limit of 155 lbs in order to be eligible for the title.

Charles Oliveira has an impressive MMA record of 31 wins, 8 losses and one no contest. His UFC record comprises 19 wins with 8 losses and one no contest. The Brazilian also holds the record for the most finishes in UFC history, with a staggering 17 finishes inside the octagon.

'Do Bronx' has wins over the likes of Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler. He is currently riding a 9-fight winning streak, comprising 8 finishes.

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, has faced tougher competition than Oliveira in the UFC. The Louisiana native has an MMA record of 28 wins, six losses and one no contest.

'The Diamond' has faced notable names such as Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Dan Hooker and Khabib Nurmagomedov in his illustrious career.

Poirier came up short in his first attempt at undisputed lightweight gold back in 2019. The American bagged the interim UFC lightweight title following a five-round war against then-featherweight champion Max Holloway. He subsequently took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout at UFC 242.

'The Eagle' proved to be too good for Poirier as he was forced to tap to a rear-naked choke by the Russian in the third round. at UFC 269, Poirier will finally have a shot at redemption.

Dustin Poirier believes he will knock Charles Oliveira out if the Brazilian makes any mistakes in their upcoming title fight

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Dustin Poirier claimed that he sees some flaws in Charles Oliveira's game. Poirier feels like the Brazilian title-holder is sometimes overconfident, leaving room for errors.

The Louisiana native also claimed that if 'Do Bronx' makes any mistakes in their fight, he will punish him by knocking him out.

He said:

"I take advantage of the mistakes that this guy makes. You know, over-reaching on shots, trying to throw too much power. Just being in the moment and fighting to my abilities, I beat this guy. I see him being overconfident sometimes... The alarm is not going off when he's standing in front of guys. His head's up and he's trying to put them away but not worried about his defense. And if he does that in front of me, I'll knock him out."

Watch Dustin Poirier's full interview with Michael Bisping for BT Sport below:

Poirier could be alluding to Oliveira's performance at UFC 262 against Michael Chandler. The Brazilian was almost finished in the first round, but mounted an impressive comeback in the second to win the vacant title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler via KO to become the NEW UFC lightweight champion 🏆



(via

WHAT A COMEBACK.Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler via KO to become the NEW UFC lightweight champion 🏆 #UFC262 (via @ufc WHAT A COMEBACK.Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler via KO to become the NEW UFC lightweight champion 🏆 #UFC262 (via @ufc)https://t.co/YoEjNSk0V6

Edited by C. Naik