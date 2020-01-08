Dustin Poirier wants to destroy a former UFC Champion, reveals Jorge Masvidal (UFC News)

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier.

Colby Covington is the most hated man in MMA and it's not just due to his outrageous persona. 'Chaos' is even disliked by his fellow American Top Team members as he has rubbed them the wrong way at every given opportunity.

Jorge Masvidal was a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and 'Gamebred' revealed that Covington is unsurprisingly a wanted man at the ATT gym and that Dustin Poirier can't wait to destroy the Welterweight title contender.

“Look D, (Dustin Poirier) is going to get upset that I’m even saying this because it’s locker room talk, but, he’s like, ‘Yo man, where the f**k is Colby?’ So I’m like, don’t even worry about him because he’s on witness protection program.”

“When you see this dude, you can’t even touch him. And he’s like, ‘I’m telling you, I am going to f**k his a** up, I’m tired of this s***.’ So I tell him he’s got like, I don’t know if Trump hired them or something, but he’s got secret service for him. It’s nuts because you can’t even look at the guy, he’s got too many people." H/t Credit: MMAMania

According to Masvidal, Covington has not shown up at the ATT gym ever since his UFC 245 loss to Kamaru Usman. Covington broke his jaw en route to a crushing loss to Usman in the Welterweight title main event at UFC's final show of 2019.

The former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion has since maintained a relatively low profile and has also steered clear from ATT. It's a wise move considering the fact that Dustin Poirier is legitimately looking for a fight against Covington.

The beef is as real as it gets.