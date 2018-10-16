×
MMA News: Eddie Alvarez officially signs with ONE FC

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
49   //    16 Oct 2018, 14:51 IST

UFC 205: Press Conference
UFC 205: Press Conference

What's the story?

The former UFC lightweight champion Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez has put an end to the rumors and has officially declared about his new signing with the Singapore based MMA promotion ONE FC.

In case you didn't know...

Alvarez is an American MMA fighter who is currently a free agent. He is a former UFC Lightweight Champion and a two-time Bellator Lightweight Champion. Alvarez lost his first title defense against the then UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor at UFC 205 via TKO in the second round, making way for the "Notorious One" to become the first man to hold two UFC straps simultaneously. Popularly known as The "Underground King", Alverez has notable victories over some of the biggest names in the sport like Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Dos Anjos.

The heart of the matter

In a press release by ONE FC, its chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated that,

“I am thrilled to announce that multiple-time world champion Eddie Alvarez will be joining ONE Championship on a multiple-bout contract. Eddie is one of the world’s best martial artists in the world and is no doubt a tremendous addition to the ONE roster. The ONE Championship roster is incredibly deep with talents such as Shinya Aoki, Eduard Folayang, and Amir Khan, among others. I am excited to have Eddie in that mix and to see some amazing matchups and performances. This is no doubt one of the biggest athlete signings in the history of ONE Championship.”

The news was later confirmed by the "Underground King" himself via a video released on Sityodtong's twitter handle.

What's next?

The skills he attained with 15 years of prizefighting against some of the most elite fighters in the business is beyond impressive and a great asset for ONE FC lightweight division.

Topics you might be interested in:
ONE Championship Eddie Alvarez
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalaripayattu Practitioner.
