Eddie Alvarez picks a winner between Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez for UFC 246

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020

Eddie Alvarez (Image Courtesy: Bleacher Report)

Despite having billed the upcoming Conor McGregor vs Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone fight as a hydrated lightweight bout, former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez himself hasn't backed out from picking a winner of the highly-awaited Welterweight clash.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, 'The Underground King' predicted a win for his former rival Conor McGregor by claiming that 'The Notorious One' will prevail victorious over 'Cowboy' come January 18.

UFC 246- McGregor vs Cerrone

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly-awaited return to the Octagon this weekend, as the former UFC Double Champion is set to step back into the Octagon for the first time since UFC 229.

Upon his return, McGregor will face Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone- who is currently on the back of a loss against Justin Gaethje- at Welterweight in a bout that fans across the MMA world have been hoping to witness for a long, long time.

Eddie Alvares makes his UFC 246 main event prediction

Eddie Alvarez is currently enjoying his time under ONE Championship, however, that hasn't prevented him from keeping tabs with the current UFC product. As a matter of fact, Alvarez, who was recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani, has picked Conor McGregor to walk out as the winner of the upcoming UFC 246 headliner, as the former Lightweight Champion claims that 'The Notorious One' is superior in terms of boxing and reckons that it will be a standing fight.

Eddie Alvarez picks Conor McGregor to beat Cowboy Cerrone on #HelwaniShow with @arielhelwani. Eddie reckons it'll be a standing fight and Conor's superior boxing will get him the win. Says southpaw is an issue for Cerrone. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) January 13, 2020

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is scheduled for January 18, 2020 and will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.