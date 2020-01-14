Eddie Alvarez takes a major jab at the UFC 246 headliner between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

Ahead of this weekend's UFC 246 pay-per-view, former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and during his conversation with the ESPN journalist, 'The Underground King' took a major dig at the upcoming Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone fight by calling it a hydrated lightweight bout.

Eddie Alvarez's departure from the UFC

Having lost the UFC Lightweight Championship to Conor McGregor at UFC 205 at the Madison Square Garden, Eddie Alvarez shifted his focus on his post-championship career in the UFC as he faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 211 in one of the most exciting fights of 2017.

Following a win over Justin Gaethje in his next bout, Alvarez then faced Poirier in a rematch in what the former's last fight of his UFC contract and eventually lost to 'The Diamond' via second-round TKO on July of 2018.

Eddie Alvarez takes a shot at McGregor vs Cerrone fight

While conversing with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Show, Eddie Alvarez took a major jab at the upcoming UFC 246 headliner between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, as 'The Underground King' called the bout a hydrated lightweight fight.

Eddie Alvarez calls McGregor/Cerrone a hydrated lightweight fight.#HelwaniShow — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) January 13, 2020

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is set to take place on the 18th of January, 2020 and will feature the likes of the returning Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, and Holly Holm on the card.