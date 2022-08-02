“I don’t know if there’s anything bigger right now” - Eddie Alvarez talks about ONE on Prime Video

Eddie Alvarez can’t think of any other mixed martial arts organization making a bigger impact in the world than ONE.

It took 10 years to put ONE Championship on the map for many American fans, but the signings of Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson have changed the way fans and critics look and talk about the organization. With the new partnership between ONE and Amazon this year, there’s an added level of prestige and respect for the company.

'The Underground King’, for one, is amazed with its progression and how ONE is lifting martial arts to the epicenter of the sports world. While in Los Angeles for the recent ONE and Amazon joint press conference, the Philadelphia native spoke highly about the organization’s evolution as a whole.

He told Helen Yee:

“When I originally signed with ONE Championship, this was the discussion that we had. I feel like, we sort of in the past year or two, kind of spoke this into existence. We talked about coming to America. We talked about having a footprint here in the States. And then finally with Amazon Prime, I don’t know if there’s anything bigger right now. I’m a huge Amazon Prime guy, so just to be on a network like that, and then headed to the United States where we are, it’s a great step forward in the right direction.”

Catch the full interview below:

ONE Vice President Rich Franklin shared a similar sentiment in his speech earlier that evening. Not only will live events be broadcast from Singapore at American primetime, the company is looking to expand their growth and hold live events on US soil starting in the new year.

It’s no coincidence ONE Championship is bolstering their roster with American talent to reach out to their UFC fanbase. Paving the way are world-class American athletes like Angela and Christian Lee, Danielle Kelly, and Mikey Musumeci.

Together, they’re changing perspectives on martial arts and inspiring a new generation of athletes with their stories.

Fans await Eddie Alvarez’s imminent return to the circle with great anticipation

With Eddie Alvarez’s guest appearance on the panel at the press conference in LA, the media asked him a question every loyal fan has in their minds: “When are we going to see you again?”

‘The Underground King’ responded:

“That’s why I’m in L.A. We’re gonna figure this out while I’m here.”

Alvarez is not short on opponents, with former world champions like Martin Nguyen and Christian Lee hoping to touch gloves with him in the near future.

However, the decision has yet to be made by ONE, so stay tuned.

Catch the full press conference below:

