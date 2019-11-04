Eduard Folayang: ‘I don’t let the past affect my present and future’

The way Eduard “Landslide” Folayang bounces back from adversity should be an inspiration to all martial artists.

After a couple of painful setbacks earlier this year, the former ONE Lightweight World Champion will return to the Circle at ONE: MASTERS OF FATE on 8 November at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila to face off against Mongolian opponent Amarsanaa “Spear” Tsogookhuu.

Folayang has learned from losses to Shinya Aoki and Eddie Alvarez and is uber-confident of victory heading into his next bout.

“After a brief rest from my last bout, I started training immediately,” Folayang said.

“My preparations have gone well. We watched my last performance with Eddie [Alvarez] and pointed out where I did great and where I need improvements. I don’t let the past affect my present and future. I learn and move on.”

Folayang succumbed to both Aoki and Alvarez by submission, prompting him to reevaluate his training. The 35-year-old warrior has identified his weaknesses in wrestling, particularly in his submission defense, and has proceeded to fill those gaps.

“I focused more on my wrestling defense and ground game,” Folayang said.

“I have no problems with my striking skills though I continue to train in that aspect. What needed my attention is my ground game. We have been finding ways to improve that, and we have been getting better at it each day. My goal is to have it at the same level as my striking.”

Folayang is going up against an MGL-1 FC Lightweight Champion who trains at both Shiren Beelii Gym and Mongolian Top Team with a stable of tough training partners, including top judoka and two-time Combat Sambo World Champion Baasankhuu Damlanpurev.

Needless to say, losing is not an option for the Team Lakay athlete especially since the bout is in his homeland.

“It means a lot to me if I come out on top for this bout,” Folayang concluded.

“I have let my team and fans down twice this year, and I don’t want them to go through that pain again. I know what went wrong in my previous bouts, and I will not repeat the same mistakes. I will redeem myself in front of my fellow Filipinos.”