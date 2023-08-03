"Emailed my team trying to claim assault" - Jake Paul hits out at Nate Diaz and team after one of the members who "swung" first is hospitalized

Jake Paul put Nate Diaz on blast after the altercation between their respective teams at today's press conference resulted in a member being hospitalized.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to Twitter to address the brawl that ensued following their staredown. He tweeted that he was emailed by the Stockton native's camp claiming that one of his team members was assualted and noted that he was actually the one that threw the first punch:

"Nate’s team has emailed my team trying to claim assault after his team swung first...Apparently the guy who swung first is at the hospital getting stitches."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate’s team has emailed my team trying to claim assault after his team swung first.



Apparently the guy who swung first is at the hospital getting stitches.



Hilarious these fake gangsters acting like this!

'The Problem Child' then took aim at Nate Diaz's team as a whole as he questioned their toughness. He mentioned that the former TUF winner isn't as tough as he claims he is that his team are putting on an act, writing:

"Hilarious these fake gangsters acting like this!"

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz won't have to wait very long to settle their issues as their boxing bout is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul reveals what he plans to do to Nate Diaz on August 5

Despite Nate Diaz displaying incredible durability and toughness in the UFC, Jake Paul believes that their boxing bout will be one-sided on August 5. Diaz will be making his pro boxing debut, so there is plenty of intrigue on how he will perform.

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter and labelled the Stockton native as being a bully and revealed what he plans to do to him when they meet in the ring. He tweeted that he intends to turn the tables on Diaz and bully him in the ring because he can defend himself, unlike some of the others that the former TUF winner has targeted.

He wrote:

"Nate Diaz is a goofy bully in the streets to people who can’t defend themselves and for that I’m going to bully the fuck out of him Saturday night."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz is a goofy bully in the streets to people who can’t defend themselves and for that I’m going to bully the fuck out of him Saturday night.