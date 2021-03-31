Everything you need to know about MMA veteran Donald Williams, a witness in the George Floyd murder trial

33-year-old mixed martial artist Donald Williams is testifying in the murder trial of George Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, the murder of George Floyd shook up the United States of America and initiated multiple protests all across the country. The focal point of the on-going police brutality protests began in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the city where police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Donald Williams II wipes a tear on the witness stand as the 911 call where he reported the killing of George Floyd is played during Derek Chauvin's trial.



“He just pretty much killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest," he is heard saying. pic.twitter.com/ofW4gnrZng — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 30, 2021

Following the initiation of local protests in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area, the outcry spread worldwide across 2,000 cities and towns in over 60 countries in support of Black Lives Matter.

In the aftermath of an investigation, Chauvin was relieved of his duties and was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. On March 29th, 2021, almost 11 months after George Floyd's murder, Chauvin's trial finally began in Minneapolis.

Who is Donald Williams? Here's a rundown on the MMA fighter testifying George Floyd's murder

The murder of George Floyd was witnessed by Donald Williams, whose full name is Donald Wynn Williams II. Starting at Seconds Out/Vivid MMA, Williams enjoyed a very successful amateur career, compiling a winning run of six fights.

Most of Donald Williams' wins were under Seconds Out/Vivid MMA. However, he did register a victory at Extreme Cagefighting Organization. Williams' only win at ECO was over Zach Kellso and it was his only fight that ended via decision, in his six-fight winning streak.

Chauvin trial witness, MMA fighter Donald Williams, says “I did call the police on the police” when he saw George Floyd killing, “because I believe I witnessed a murder.” pic.twitter.com/yqsLHjyuNv — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021

Fighting out of Minnesota, Donald Williams marked his professional debut with a TKO win over Travis Krumrei in 2011. However, in his next fight, 'The Deathwish' was beaten via submission, as he lost out to Adrian Gutierrez.

Advertisement

Over the years, Donald Williams has had a fair share of both wins and losses as a professional. The bantamweight fighter has competed for multiple promotions, including North Star Combat and Legacy Fighting Championship.

Having compiled a record of five wins and six losses, Donald Williams could possibly be fighting the biggest fight of his life at the moment, as he testifies in one of the most important criminal trials in modern American history.