The former UFC fighter had to start an Only Fans account after her gym shut down

Cindy Dandois is the latest victim of the ongoing gym crisis the world is facing

The Coronavirus pandemic hasn't been kind to the world of sports. One of the lesser-known victims of the virus has been the gym industry. A recent post by former UFC fighter Cindy Dandois explains how bad things are. Dandois fought once in the UFC back in April 2017 losing to Alexis Davis by decision in a fairly uneventful match.

Cindy Dandois took to Twitter to make the announcement where she wrote that because of the pandemic and lockdown she had lost her gym. She even said that the government simply wasn't supporting the gym industry and because of the financial crisis she had to take this decision. Her tweet read.

I lost my gym during this Covid-lockdown, no help from our gouvernement and fights cancelled,... leaving me with big financial problems. I descided to make an Only Fans so I can collect the money to re-open the gym and give the youngsters their home back. https://t.co/MrlSr9hLLv pic.twitter.com/2OwRACfyMt — Cindy Dandois (@DandoisCindy) June 28, 2020

This decision of Cindy Dandois immediately resulted in some fighters like Angela Magana to come out in support. Magana Tweeted that Cindy Dandois rocked and hoped she was in Puerto Rico where she and Cindy Dandois could train together.

You rock girl! Wish you were here with me in Puerto Rico. We could train together at my gym 💪🏻❤️ — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) June 28, 2020

Cindy Dandois not alone in the Gym crisis

Cindy Dandois stands with a record of 16-5 and is one of the more known former UFC fighters. She has been an active force in women's MMA for over a decade and holds wins over the likes of former Strikeforce champion Marloes Coenen, former UFC fighter Sheila Gaff, current UFC fighter Megan Anderson and RIZIN star Reina Miura.

Cindy Dandois is currently on a 4-fight winning streak having gracefully bounced back from a two-fight losing, which dates back to February 2019. She hasn't been the only person to have raised an alarm over the gym crisis that looms over the head of the sport of MMA. Even Indian MMA prospect Syed Rufaid said in an interview with Sportskeeda that multple gyms across India too were shutting down.

“For the past four months no gym, trainer, MMA/Jiujitsu fighter has had anything to do. Two of my friends who ran a gym had to shut down everything and close their gym because they ran out of money. They didn’t only lose the infrastructure but also lost all their employees. The pandemic has drained out the industry."

We hope that those in power take a note and make some decisions as soon as possible.