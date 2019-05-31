Exclusive: Alexander Gustafsson opens up about fighting Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 153

Alexander Gustafsson is ready for Anthony Smith

UFC Fight Night 153: Gustafsson vs Smith is here, and the fight card looks extremely stacked.

Alexander Gustafsson is one of those fighters who has had the fortune, or rather the misfortune of meeting Jon Jones twice in the Octagon. While on the first occasion he was able to put up a good account for himself, on the second such occasion, he was seemingly overwhelmed, after having waited out a long period of time before getting back into the Octagon after his first defeat.

He will be facing another victim of Jones' rampage since returning to the UFC -- Anthony Smith. The two men are set to go against each other in the main event of UFC Fight Night 153. They will be both hoping for a win to help them to overcome the defeat they suffered in their last fight.

I was able to catch up with Alexander Gustafsson before his fight against Anthony Smith to ask him a few questions.

Q. Has it been tough to get back in the octagon after your loss to Jon Jones?

AG: It has been good, good, good. Just been having fun getting ready for the next fight.

Q. Anthony Smith is a top fighter in the division. What’s your take on him ahead of your fight and what has your training been like ahead of this fight?

AG: Anthony is very dangerous. He is very dangerous. I have been training really hard and now I am ready for him.

Q. What's your hobby and what do you like to do in your own time outside of fighting or training?

AG: Being outdoors.