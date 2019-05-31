×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Exclusive: Alexander Gustafsson opens up about fighting Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 153

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
13   //    31 May 2019, 11:56 IST

Alexander Gustafsson is ready for Anthony Smith
Alexander Gustafsson is ready for Anthony Smith

UFC Fight Night 153: Gustafsson vs Smith is here, and the fight card looks extremely stacked.

Alexander Gustafsson is one of those fighters who has had the fortune, or rather the misfortune of meeting Jon Jones twice in the Octagon. While on the first occasion he was able to put up a good account for himself, on the second such occasion, he was seemingly overwhelmed, after having waited out a long period of time before getting back into the Octagon after his first defeat.

He will be facing another victim of Jones' rampage since returning to the UFC -- Anthony Smith. The two men are set to go against each other in the main event of UFC Fight Night 153. They will be both hoping for a win to help them to overcome the defeat they suffered in their last fight.

I was able to catch up with Alexander Gustafsson before his fight against Anthony Smith to ask him a few questions.

How to see UFC Fight Night 153 Live?

Catch UFC Fight Night 153 Live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD on the 1st of June 2019, 10:30 PM.

Q. Has it been tough to get back in the octagon after your loss to Jon Jones?

AG: It has been good, good, good. Just been having fun getting ready for the next fight.

Q. Anthony Smith is a top fighter in the division. What’s your take on him ahead of your fight and what has your training been like ahead of this fight?

Advertisement

AG: Anthony is very dangerous. He is very dangerous. I have been training really hard and now I am ready for him.

Q. What's your hobby and what do you like to do in your own time outside of fighting or training?

AG: Being outdoors.

Tags:
UFC Alexander Gustafsson
Advertisement
UFC Fight Night 153 Exclusive: Anthony Smith discusses the importance of the Gustafsson fight, Jones vs Santos, and more
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 153: Gustafsson vs. Smith - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
UFC 165: What happened when Jon Jones clashed with Alexander Gustafsson?
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 151 | Cub Swanson talks about being on a three-fight skid and more | Sportskeeda Exclusive
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 151 | Derek Brunson talks about changing tactics ahead of UFC Ottawa fight | Sportskeeda Exclusive
RELATED STORY
UFC Exclusive: Alexey Oleinik talks about upcoming fight against Alistair Overeem at UFC Fight Night 149
RELATED STORY
5 UFC Fighters with most wins in the current UFC Roster
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Alexander Gustaffson makes a bold statement ahead of Jon Jones rematch
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 151 | Shane Burgos talks about his preparation ahead of UFC Ottawa | Sportskeeda Exclusive
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Brock Lesnar is 'finished' - Alistair Overeem
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us