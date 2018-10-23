Exclusive: Amnuaysirichoke Vs Himanshu Kaushik fight canceled from the ONE Pursuit Of Greatness event

Himanshu Kaushik is the former Indian National Wushu Champion & an SFL veteran.

What's the story?

ONE Championship has confirmed to "Sportskeeda MMA" that the highly anticipated fight between Indian Wushu champion Himanshu Kaushik and Amnuaysirichoke has been canceled from the ONE: Pursuit of Greatness card scheduled to be held on 26th of October.

In case you didn't know...

The former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke is arguably one of the best Muay Thai fighters in MMA.

He is a high-level striker with real quick hands and some world class footwork and movement.

He boasts an intimidating record with three Lumpinee Stadium World Champion wins coupled with a Muay Thai record of (282-65-3) and a professional mixed martial arts record of eight wins and four losses.

The top Indian prospect, Himanshu Kaushik fights out of New Delhi, India and has a professional record of four wins and two losses.

Earlier, Kaushik had lost his ONE debut to the undefeated Indonesian phenom Stefer Rahardian in a first-round submission (RNC).

The 26-year-old Indian fighter represents the prestigious "Delhi Wushu Academy" and has an impressive wushu record of 71 wins and just seven losses.

The heart of the matter

Sportskeeda MMA confirmed the news with Himanshu Kaushik and enquired the reason for the cancellation of the fight in the final moment.

The top India prospect told Sportskeeda that,

The fight is not cancelled yet, it's just postponed. Now its on November 9th in Singapore

ONE: HEART OF THE LION event will be held in Singapore city on November 9th and is the biggest card ONE Championship has done to date. This event is poised to become the biggest night of martial arts in Singapore’s history.

Kaushik added that,

I don't know the reason for the last minute change, they asked me if I can fight the same opponent in Singapore? Its going to be a big event so I said yes.

Just got an update from #ONEChampionship that "Amnuaysirichoke Vs Kaushik" which was scheduled to be held on ONE #PursuitOfGreatness got CANCELLED.#HimanshuKaushik 🇮🇳 confirmed to me that the fight has been postponed to the #Singapore card #HeartOfTheLion to be held on Nov9th pic.twitter.com/aHqBvXd20T — ANAND THUMBAYIL (@AtThumbayil) October 23, 2018

What's next?

Amnuaysirichoke is an experienced veteran and he will be facing the Indian Wushu expert Himanshu Kaushik who has a demonstrated his high-level MMA skills in Super Fight League (SFL).

This will be a real test of his "Bangkok readiness" for the former Indian National Wushu Champion.