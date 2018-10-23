Exclusive: Indian MMA Star Chaitanya Gavali speaks about the BJJ scene in India

Chaitanya "Dangerous" Gavali

"Chaitanya Gavali" is one of the most popular names from India in the MMA world, and a name every MMA enthusiast in India would have heard off. Chaitanya fought for his dreams against overwhelming odds and successfully showcased the Indian fighting skills around the world. He has competed in numerous MMA promotions across the world and has bought many accolades for the Nation. There is no other Indian fighter who has attained such heights in MMA within such a short span of taking up this sport.

Chaitanya is a true pioneer of MMA in India and continues to make the Nation proud. With his years of expertise in high-level combat. By exposing his students to world-class martial arts training, he is shaping a young generation of Indian fighters in Mumbai City. Chaitanya still has a lot of game in him and always keeps his weapons sharp for any upcoming challenges.

Chaitanya Gavali is in preparation for his upcoming fight and is going through its training camp. He found time to speak with Sportskeeda in between the camp regarding the Indian BJJ contingents withdrawal from the Asian games 2018 and more.

Here are the excerpts of our conversation.

Really appreciate you doing this Champ. I'll start off with something that I'm very intrigued about knowing. Your transition from an amateur MMA fighter to a successful prizefighter was at a relatively fast pace than others who turned pro. Who/What was the most critical aspect of this growth?

My introduction to martial arts was in Judo when I was 19. As a heavyweight, I competed in State & University level championships, and have been selected for National tournaments in Judo. When I started MMA at "Evolution MMA" in 2010, my only intention was to lose weight and get in shape, and obviously also to enhance my self-defense arsenal. But as my training progressed. I started developing a love for MMA and especially BJJ. So I just tried out in an amateur competition just to see how I'll perform in an MMA fight, and in no time I had already competed in around 7 amateur fights. This new experience thought me more and gave me a closer understanding about the "fight or flight" response of the human body.

When you are pushed in deep waters that's when your character comes out. Achieving mental toughness was the key aspect which changed me. And my coaches helped me a lot. I won several medals at international BJJ tournaments such as the Bangkok open 2011, Bangkok open 2012, World professional jiujitsu championship in Hongkong. And multiple gold medals at EGIO INDIAN OPEN. I give credit to my former coach Jitendra Khare and all my training partners for pushing me to be a hardworking athlete. I believe that was the reason I grew faster as a fighter and turned pro in 2012.

Chaitanya is a purple belt in BJJ.

The Indian MMA community was really hyped about you contesting at the maiden BJJ event at the Asian games. Can you please shed some light on the circumstances which lead to the last minute cancellation of the Indian BJJ contingents journey to Jakarta?

It was a huge step and the biggest opportunity for India to show their BJJ level on this big stage. I was very excited for the Asian games, in fact, I went to Singapore at "FIGHT G" for a one month BJJ camp in preparation for this mega event.

But later all athletes got to know that IOA rejected the team's entry on basis of criteria for selection. The JJIU team and Sensei Suresh Gopi tried their best to resolve the issue. But it didn't succeed this time. Now, at least we know, that BJJ is growing and India is ready to perform on bigger stages. Waiting for next selections for Asian game's so that I can represent India.

India BJJ contingent representing in the Asian games would have catalyzed the development of BJJ in India. But, it is what it is. Are you planning to take part in any other BJJ competitions any time soon?

Yes, I am competing next month nov 10 & 11 in Bangalore, BJJ Superfight with well-known grappler Kanthraj Agasa for Asian Sports Jiu-Jitsu Federation (ASJJIF) title belt, it will be a good fight.

You are one of the pioneers of BJJ in India. How do you evaluate the growth of the sport in India? And, what are the challenges ahead of the BJJ community in this Nation.

I am no Pioneer in BJJ. I'm just competing and trying to make my mark in the world of martial arts. Yes, true I stared very early when BJJ was relatively new in India, and I have competed in several international events,

And "team India" is actually doing very good, we have so many colour belts. But we still lack unity. "BJJ" and "MMA" are only a small community in India, Yet people are not comfortable training with other gyms and sharing knowledge. But I am sure in upcoming year Indian athletes will be seen in big promotions.

Only a very few athletes from Asia have competed in such a diverse range of MMA Promotions as you have. Which organization did you enjoy the most and which was the biggest challenge for you?

I have competed in 11 professional MMA fights. Other than one fight, all my opponents were International competitors. I have competed in promotions like World series of fighting global (WSOF), Brave FC, ultimate beatdown, warrior FC, Kunlun championship China, Super Fight League (SFL). I enjoyed fighting for all of these promotions, they have been very supportive of all athletes.

I take every fight as a big challenge to prove myself, and I'm always ready to face any challenge from any part of the world, Russian, Irish, Canadian, Malaysian. I am always ready for new challenges. But fighting in Ultimate beatdown Malaysia for featherweight title was an unforgettable moment, I fought with evolve fighter Keith Alden (Ireland). Winning a title on a foreign soil was like dream on 15th August, which is also our independence day.

You lost a closely contested fight at BRAVE 5 last year. The Brave CF will be back again in India (Brave 21) this December. Can we see you fight at Brave 21? Did the matchmakers in Bahrain contact you yet?

The last BRAVE fight I lost in a very very close decision, most people thought I won, even I did, but it was left to the judges to decide and got split decision loss,

Yes, I heard that too, BRAVE is happening again in India. I have not got any call from the matchmakers at BRAVE for a fight. I hope I get the fight so that I can prove myself again.

We at Sportskeeda wish Chaitanya Gavali the best of luck for his upcoming BJJ super fight and on his quest to represent Indian on the Asian Games.

