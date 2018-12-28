Exclusive: Jon Jones talks about Daniel Cormier and returning to the Octagon before UFC 232

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 34 // 28 Dec 2018, 21:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Jones is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 232

With UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson coming up, the entire MMA world is looking forward to the return of Jon Jones to the Octagon after a long time away. With the last minute change in venue causing discontent, there is controversy surrounding the main event UFC Light Heavyweight Title Fight of the ever-controversial fighter.

Before Jon Jones takes on Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232, I had a chance to pose a few questions before him thanks to Sony.

Q. If the Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier fight does not happen before Cormier's retirement on the 20th of March as he has planned, will you be willing to step in even if it were at Heavyweight?

JJ: "Well the only reason why I brought up Daniel Cormier’s name is because he brought up mine. You know, Daniel Cormier opened his mouth about me. You know, he wants to sell to the people that steroids had something to do with my success.

He would love it – that’s the dialogue he wants to get out there. The sitting down and being quiet days are over.

Now I’m back and getting ready to reclaim my throne so, I challenged Daniel Cormier to be my first title defence and let’s see what he does. I don’t think he’s responded yet and I think everybody knows he doesn’t want to fight me a second or third time."

Q. Coming into the fight with Gustafsson, he has often talked about how he was the actual winner of your last encounter - do you have a message for him heading into this fight?

JJ: "The goal is to finish this fight, and that’s what I will do. I will finish this fight."

Q. You have been forced to spend a lot of time away from the Octagon in recent year - Do you plan to make up for that with more fights in 2019 or will you only be saving yourself for super-fights?

Advertisement

JJ: "At first getting this light heavyweight championship back in New Mexico where it’s been since 2011, that’s my first goal.

I don’t really know what’s next after that whether Daniel Cormier decides to come to get his third loss or super-fights at the heavyweight division.

I don’t really know. I’m pretty up for whatever. Right now, I’ve got a great challenge ahead of me so I’m just focusing on this. And, you know, after that I’ll start playing with some options with Dana and Ari."

With all the controversy surrounding the main event of UFC 232: Gustafsson vs. Jones, it will be interesting to see how Jones makes his return to the Octagon. Will he silence critics with a win, or will Gustafsson prove that he was the better fighter all along?

Tune in to Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD this Sunday to catch all the action from UFC 232.

Advertisement