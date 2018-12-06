Exclusive: Max Holloway talks about health issues and has big plans for 2019 ahead of UFC 231

Max Holloway has quite a few plans for the coming year!

The UFC Featherweight Champion, Max Holloway, is set to defend his title against the undefeated Brian Ortega at UFC 231. The title fight comes on the back of a long delay due to issues Holloway had faced with regards to his health.

Now that the fight is finally happening, I got the chance to catch up with Max "Blessed" Holloway ahead of his fight with Brian Ortega at UFC 231 thanks to Sony.

What does it feel like to return to action in the UFC Octagon after a year away -- what plans do you have for a better 2019?

Holloway: I wanted to return to action a long time back but I had to stay in the gym and prepare to fight. I prepared to fight the last couple of times but the doctor didn’t allow me to. So we have stayed ready in camp and I’m ready to go. These are two young fighters in their prime and we’re going to put on a show. 2017 and 2018 was a bit of a recovery phase for me but in 2019 I plan to stay fit and compete at the highest level possible. My coach and I have been working really hard on my fitness along with strength and endurance.

With the preparation that Holloway is known for putting into each of his fights, the fact that he has stayed ready in camp for so long, Ortega better be on the lookout. His promise to put on a show will certainly be a relief to MMA fans who have been looking forward to this fight for a while now.

As for 2019, if Holloway can live up to his promise and stay fit, then it should be a year like no other for the fighters' fans. The fighter always excelled in his strength and endurance, and the one area of criticism which surrounded him was his fitness. With the weakness now ironed out, Holloway will be a formidable challenger to anyone who comes across him -- be they 'Notorious' or even an 'Eagle'.

With quite a few top-level fighters free, who knows what could be waiting for 'Blessed' Holloway.

