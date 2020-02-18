Exclusive: Rafa “Gifted” Garcia on his upcoming fight for Combate Americas against Humberto Bandenay & more

Rafa "Gifted" Garcia / Photo courtesy of Combate Americas

Combate Americas is the world’s premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts sports and media franchise. Coming up on February 21, 2020 in Mexicali, B.C., Mexico is a nine-fight event at the Auditorio Del Estado. The card will be headlined by undefeated, reigning world champion Rafa “Gifted” Garcia (11-0) of Mexicali and 2019 Copa Combate tournament champion Humberto Bandenay (18-7 with 1 "no contest") of Lima, Peru.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Rafa “Gifted” Garcia about his work with Combate Americas, his training to fight Bandenay, and his long-term career plans. More on Garcia can be found online at www.twitter.com/rafagifted1 and www.combateamericas.com/en/fighters/rafa-garcia.

How does this upcoming matchup for you compare to your last few? Are you training any differently?

Rafa García: I’m training hard. Not necessarily differently. Of course we do some specific training for the opponent but I train all aspects of my game.

Is there particular music that you usually train to?

Rafa García: I like to train to traditional Spanish music.

How has working with Cub Swanson made you a better fighter?

Rafa García: Cub has done a lot to develop my game. He has sharpened the tools I had and given me new ones.

Any predictions for the outcome of this fight with Mr. Bandenay?

Rafa García: This fight is gonna end with my hands raised. By any means necessary I will win this fight.

Training aside, how has 2020 been going for you? Do you have a lot of plans beyond this upcoming fight?

Rafa García: 2020 has been great. I’m enjoying my family. I'm enjoying watching my daughter grow.

What is life like for you outside of MMA?

Rafa García: Outside of MMA I enjoy spending time with my family and riding my horse.

Thinking long-term, do you have any plans to eventually get into acting and/or wrestling? Or is MMA "it" for you?

Rafa García: I don’t think I will be any good at acting, but I would enjoy wrestling. But I’m just getting started in MMA. I have a long way to go and lots of time to think about what’s beyond MMA for me.

Is there something you wish more people knew about Rafa Garcia? Any last words for the kids?

Rafa García: People should know about me that I will be winning this fight on February 21st and I will remain the champ.