Exclusive: SK chats to UFC 225 stars Rafael dos Anjos & Colby Covington

RDA & Covington meet for the Interim Welterweight Championship this Saturday.

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 07 Jun 2018, 19:10 IST 12 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Source: UFC

UFC 225 takes place in Chicago, Illinois this weekend, and we here at Sportskeeda were lucky enough to get on the media conference call for the event. We had the chance to speak with all four fighters involved in the main & co-main events of the evening, as we get ready for one of the most stacked MMA cards of the year.

SK: Did you think it would take this long to get a Welterweight title shot or has everything gone as quickly as you were expecting?

RDA: I beat Robbie Lawler, the guy who was top-ranked, I beat Neil Magny, a guy in the top 15, I think it was perfect timing.

SK: Where would a win over Colby Covington rank among your greatest career achievements?

RDA: I’d become a two-division champion, and very few guys have done that. My goal is to go there next week and beat Colby and become the first Brazilian to get two belts and be among the very few guys who have won two belts. It means a lot for my legacy.

SK: Colby, are people underestimating your wrestling ability?

CC: I don’t pay attention to it. If they’re underestimating it, it is what it is. A fight is a fight, and each fight is different. I think Ralphy’s [RDA] career is a joke, his last three fights are a joke, he beat up Robbie Lawler who was on a losing streak, Neil Magny was on a losing streak, so the guy has a false sense of confidence right now and I’m gonna expose that.

SK: What’s the most exciting aspect of this fight - the interim title or knowing that Tyron Woodley would be next?

CC: This is the undisputed title, I don’t know what you keep saying about the interim title. Everybody knows this is the undisputed belt. You don’t get any bigger fights in the division and in the UFC than we have right now.