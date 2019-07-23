Exclusive: "The Spider" Saul Almeida on his CES MMA 57 fight, UFC aspirations, and more

Saul Almeida / Photo courtesy of Saul Almeida

Temperatures in and out of the cage will continue to rise as many of the most talented and popular mixed-martial-arts fighters in the Northeast will be in action this Friday night, July 26th, at CES MMA 57, as presented by Classic Sports and Entertainment (CES).

In the main event of CES MMA 57, which will be streamed on UFC FIGHT PASS, will be CES MMA heavyweight champion Greg “Ribz” Rebello headlining live from Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Also on the card is veteran Brazil native Saul “The Spider” Almeida, fighting out of Framingham, Massachusetts. Almeida, who will be battling Providence, Rhode Island-based featherweight Sean Soriano, has fought a virtual "who’s who" of New England MMA. In addition, Almeida has been a sparring partner for Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, Lyoto Machida and Dustin Poirier.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Saul “The Spider” Almeida -- an absolutely motivated, interesting and disciplined individual -- in advance of CES MMA 57 about this Friday's fight and what else he has coming up.

You have been a professional MMA fighter for over a decade, starting your pro career off with a victory. When did you first know that this would be your career?

Saul Almeida: When I put together 7 straight wins and then 12 wins in 13 fights. I knew I had the talent and work ethic to follow through. I’m still not where I want to be. I know my potential and I feel from here on out it will come out to the fullest and I’ll make a run.

You have trained and excelled with a variety of fighting styles, including Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling and boxing. Does that make it harder to train for fights, since you have to keep up with a variety of skills?

Saul Almeida: I don’t think so, everything always came quite easily. I picked it up real quick and was at least good at each and also enjoyed training all elements of MMA. I’ve been doing Jiu-Jitsu for 20 years, and boxing and kickboxing for just about 12 years, and also wrestled in high school. Everything now comes naturally. I just need to sharpen them and keep evolving each day to keep up and stay ahead of other fighters.

Has training for CES MMA 57 been any different for you than other fights? After all, we haven't seen you fight in more than a few months...

Saul Almeida: Yeah, nothing too different except my weight got a bit high because I wasn’t able to get fights so my motivation dropped and I was just doing Jiu-Jitsu tournaments. Training has been the same, but I’ve been really focused.

I got the fight with 5 weeks out instead of the 3-4 weeks that I usually get. And I know what’s at stake, so I’m giving everything and putting it all out there this time around. I will not leave saying I wished I could’ve done more.

You have done well as both a Featherweight and Lightweight. Are you naturally around those weight classes when not training?

Saul Almeida: Closer to Lightweight. Featherweight is a sacrifice and I have to be very disciplined, which I am when I have to be. I take no shortcuts. Although I train year-round and I’m always in shape, sometimes it’s hard to stay very close to fight weight and in fight shape when no fight is close by. But I’m still putting in work so that when I get a fight, all I need is 4-5 weeks to be good to go.

Is there a career accomplishment you are most proud of?

Saul Almeida: Nothing specific. I’m proud to have fought for some major organizations like Bellator and WSOF -- now PFL -- and won there. I've also won a couple of belts at featherweight and lightweight. I’ve won many karate tournaments along with Jiu-Jitsu tournaments and also did very well in wrestling when I was in school, winning a few tournaments.

"Proud" is not the word on this one, but I’m grateful to have trained with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Anderson Silva (helped him prepare for Chael Sonnen, first fight), Jose Aldo (helped him prepare for Conor [McGregor]), Lyoto Machida and Dustin Poirier (helped him prepare for Nate Diaz), just to name a few.

CES MMA 57 aside, what is coming up for you?

Saul Almeida: After this fight, I’m competing at the IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Vegas on August 25th. After that, provided everything works out with my fight this Friday, I’m hitting up Uncle Dana [White] to try and get on the UFC Boston card. He owes me one, so I might just cash it in.

Away from MMA, is there something you wish more people knew about Saul Almeida?

Saul Almeida: I’m just a guy who loves his family and friends, will fight anyone that steps in front of me. I’ll back down from no one. Unlike most fighters. I’m a very giving person and I treat others as I like to be treated. Oh, and I also like money, women and fame, in that exact order. I’m always straight up and real, so I say it like it is.

In a recent Instagram post you interestingly stated: "I don’t have time to hate anyone, I either got love for you or I don’t care at all. If you’re hating, you’re either bored, lonely, broke or all three." At what point in your life did you realize the importance of ignoring the detractors?

Saul Almeida: For the most part, I just ignore people like that, while they’re focusing on me and what I’m doing or not doing. I’m looking forward and towards my next goal. It’s just a waste of time hating on people. Successful people don’t do that, losers do. I’m either with you or I just don’t care at all. And if I don’t care, I’m not going to go hate, I’ll just let you do your thing and I wish nothing but the best.

Finally, Saul, any last words for the kids?

Saul Almeida: Yeah, stay in school, but also learn outside of school, have ideas, brainstorm, think outside the box, do what others aren’t willing to do. If you have an idea, go with it, if it fails, keep trying other things.

You’re not always going to be successful at first, but persistence will get you to the finish line. Never give up and never, ever let people tell you you can’t do something or that your idea/business is dumb. That’s when you truly find out who’s actually by your side supporting you.