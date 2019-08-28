Exclusive: Vinicius De Jesus On His Upcoming Fight At "CES MMA 58" & The Rumors Of Him Going To UFC

Vinicius De Jesus in action / Photo courtesy of CES MMA's Will Paul

Streaming live from the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut on the UFC FIGHT PASS network on September 7, 2019, CES MMA 58 will feature the exciting main event of CES MMA Welterweight Champion Vinicius De Jesus making his first title defense against challenger Chris “The Cleveland Assassin” Lozano. The CES MMA 58 card is also set to include Hartford-based heavyweight Parker Porter battling Brazilian opponent Dirlei “Mao de Pedra” Broenstrup in the co-featured event, and lightweight Jesse James Kosakowski facing veteran Reggie Merriweather; Kosakowski is notably undefeated within all three of his pro-MMA fights.

Brazilian-born Vinicius De Jesus became CES MMA Welterweight Champion in his last fight, when he earned a five-round unanimous decision over Jeremiah Wells. De Jesus has won three of four Bellator fights and he is riding a three-fight win streak. The 29-year-old De Jesus, who started training at the age of 13, moved from Brazil five years ago to Stamford, Connecticut. Back home, De Jesus was notably a chef.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Vinicius De Jesus about CES MMA 58 and more, including the rumors of him being UFC-bound. De Jesus can be followed on Instagram via @ViniDeJesusBJJ, while more on his next fight -- including how to stream it -- can be found online at www.ufcfightpass.com.

You have been a professional MMA fighter for around 6 years, starting your pro career off with a big victory. When did you first know that this would be a career?

Vinicius De Jesus: Being a professional athlete was always my goal since I was 12 years old. Eventually, I had to focus totally on fights around 16 years old when I got my first BJJ world title as a teenager. Since then I was always looking and training to become a professional fighter.

You are primarily known for your expertise in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Does your training for a fight revolve around getting better with your craft, or personalizing to your opponent?

Vinicius De Jesus: All daily training is primarily focused on my own game and techniques. When getting ready for a fight some adjustments are made only for better strategy and adaptation for a new opponent, but nothing too different from what I do daily.

Has training for CES MMA 58 been any different for you than other fights? After all, you are on a bit of a winning streak.

Vinicius De Jesus: I had attended a combat jiu-jitsu tournament in California on August 18th. It was a high level grappling submission-only competition. Now I'm camp for a few days for CES. The camp is only focused on MMA work.

Are you naturally around your fighting weight when not training?

Vinicius De Jesus: Not at all. I can be 20 to 25 pounds over my weight class. As I have already fought in 3 different weight divisions, I know well how to play with my weight cut in a healthy way.

Is there a career accomplishment you are most proud of?

Vinicius De Jesus: Man it’s been six years since I have been professionally fulfilling a life in martial arts and my fights, but I always have side jobs. Luckily I also love my other two jobs and I have become very good at those: professional cook and professional modeling. I also could make those professions a great journey for me, but you know, the fights are in my DNA.

CES MMA 58 aside, what is coming up for you?

Vinicius De Jesus: Aside from CES 58, our objective this year is to reach the biggest stage: UFC.

Away from MMA, is there something you wish more people knew about you?

Vinicius De Jesus: Outside of MMA I’m a pretty busy man. I'm always involved with my family and my kids, my own business to manage and there's a bunch of good friends to give attention to. I also like to give some attention to the fans when I’m out of my fight schedule.

You live in Connecticut and train out of Stamford. How did you wind up there?

Vinicius De Jesus: My wife Bibiana Dios Tan is a jiu-jitsu black belt as well and was already established in Stamford, Connecticut, working for her sponsor at that time, UFC Gym. A perfect environment to jump into together with her.

So there are rumors that you are UFC-bound in the future. Anything you can say about that?

Vinicius De Jesus: Man, since the last of my children was born one year and a half ago, the focus of my career has been clearly on getting to the UFC STAGE! And I have no doubt that I’ll be there soon enough.

Finally, any last words for the kids?

Vinicius De Jesus: For the kids of our world, simple advice: Believe in yourself, in your potential and work hard for your dreams to come true. They can be made true.