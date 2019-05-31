Exclusive: Volkan Oezdemir emphasises importance of fight before cancellation due to injury

Volkan Oezdemir desperately needed a win in his next fight

Volkan Oezdemir might have been all set to meet his next opponent Ilir Latifi, but due to the last minute injury, Latifi had to pull out of the fight. Before the cancellation of the fight, the two were set to face each other in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 153.

I had the chance to ask him some questions before the fight was cancelled.

Q. Things have not gone your way recently with three back-to-back losses. How important is this fight to you?

VO: This fight is important definitely as much as any other fight. But right now, I am on a three-fight losing streak, so I need to make it good you know. I need to go back to my old self and bring a big knockout.

Q. What has your training been like ahead of this fight?

VO: The training was good! I have been training in my home town in Switzerland and I have been travelling a little bit too. I went to Turkey for the beginning of the camp and then went to Norway so that I can train with the Greco Roman Wrestling, to be fully prepared to face Latifi since he has the same background. So, I am feeling more than ready and can't wait to be there on Saturday.

Q. What is your opinion of Ilir Latifi ahead of your fight?

VO: I like Ilir a lot. Ilir and I are friends, so it is kind of sad for me to be fighting him but at the end of the day it is just business. I am going to be entering the fight with him and I as work colleagues, it is going to be good to get this money together.

Q. Given that you two are friends, will this fight be more difficult for you given that you both know each other so well?

VO: It's a bit harder because there is a friendship involved, but I have this tunnel vision and I keep my emotions away while I fight, so there's not really going to be a difference during the fight.

Q. What is your favourite hobby or pastime outside of fighting?

VO: I love dogs actually. I am a big fan of the dog world. I have a dog, so I like to go with my dog, travel a little bit, you know visit some stuff, go into the mountains. I am a big mountain guy, so hiking is a big part of my weeks.