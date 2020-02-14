Fabricio Werdum's return opponent reportedly revealed for UFC 250

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion will be returning to the Octagon soon. Fabricio Werdum was suspended in the first quarter of 2018, with his last fight being a knockout loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC London.

He was then suspended for two years after testing positive for trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone. He has served his suspension and on May 9th, 2020 at UFC 250, Werdum will return to the Octagon to face Alexey Oleynik, according to Evelyn Rodrigues and Raphael Marinho of Combate.

This will be a huge boost for the Heavyweight division - one that has been somewhat lacking in top competitors along with the fact that the title picture has been delayed due to the pending trilogy bout between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Miocic is the man who Werdum lost the Heavyweight Championship to and it's safe to assume that 3 wins would put the Brazilian back in contention. However, there's also the question of his age and ring rust. Curtis Blaydes is a fighter who is just one win away from a title shot, but Francis Ngannou, the man ahead of him has already defeated him twice is long overdue for a title shot.

Ngannou's shot, however, could be at risk as he takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik next. Either way, the Heavyweight picture for the next two years is going to be a lot more interesting if Werdum begins to pick up some momentum.

UFC 250 is expected to be headlined with a Bantamweight Championship bout between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo. It will take place in São Paulo, Brazil and it could be one of the more interesting cards of the year. UFC normally returns to Brazil for a PPV before the summer and Werdum's return could garner some attention.